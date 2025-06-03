Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 03.06.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Gestern Kursverdopplung durch Uran-Hoffnung - zündet jetzt der nächste Vervielfacher?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 858560 | ISIN: US5324571083 | Ticker-Symbol: LLY
Tradegate
03.06.25 | 20:28
663,90 Euro
+1,70 % +11,10
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
S&P 100
1-Jahres-Chart
ELI LILLY AND COMPANY Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ELI LILLY AND COMPANY 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
663,40664,2020:36
662,80664,8020:35
PR Newswire
03.06.2025 20:18 Uhr
89 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Camurus AB: Camurus and Lilly enter collaboration and license agreement for long-acting FluidCrystal incretins

  • Partnership focused on development of long-acting therapies based on Camurus' FluidCrystal® technology and Eli Lilly's proprietary drug compounds
  • Camurus eligible to receive up to $870 million in potential development and sales milestone payments and mid-single-digit royalty

LUND, Sweden and INDIANAPOLIS, June 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Camurus (NASDAQ STO: CAMX) and Eli Lilly and Company ("Lilly") have entered a collaboration and license agreement, granting Lilly exclusive, worldwide rights to the research, development, manufacture, and commercialization of long-acting incretin products for cardiometabolic health based on Camurus' FluidCrystal technology. The agreement comprises up to four Lilly proprietary drug compounds.*

"We are pleased to enter into this collaboration with Lilly to bring innovative long-acting treatment options to people living with obesity, diabetes, and other serious chronic diseases", said Fredrik Tiberg, President & CEO, CSO of Camurus. "Through the collaboration with Lilly, a global leader in the metabolic disease area, we leverage our FluidCrystal technology in rapidly expanding indication areas impacting hundreds of millions of people, while maintaining our own commercial focus on CNS and rare diseases."

In return for granting Lilly the license to use the FluidCrystal technology for the selected incretin drug compounds for cardiometabolic health, Camurus is eligible to receive up to $290 million in upfront, development, and regulatory milestone payments as well as $580 million in sales-based milestone payments and tiered mid-single digit royalties on global net product sales.

*Selected from dual GIP and GLP-1 receptor agonists, triple GIP, glucagon and GLP-1 receptor agonists, and an option to include amylin receptor agonists.

For more information
Fredrik Tiberg, President & CEO
Tel. +46 (0)46 286 46 92
fredrik.tiberg@camurus.com

Fredrik Joabsson, Chief Business Development Officer
Tel. +46 (0)70 776 17 37
ir@camurus.com

About FluidCrystal

Camurus' proprietary FluidCrystal technology is designed to deliver therapeutic levels of drug substance over extended periods - from days to months - with a single injection using a prefilled syringe or autoinjector pen. Upon contact with bodily fluids in the tissue, the lipid solution transforms into a liquid crystalline gel that quickly and effectively encapsulates the active ingredient. As the liquid crystalline matrix gradually degrades in the tissue, the drug is slowly released. The technology is commercially and regulatory validated by market approvals and product sales in Europe, the US, and Australia.

About Camurus

Camurus is an international, science-led biopharmaceutical company committed to developing and commercializing innovative, long-acting medicines for improving the lives of patients with severe and chronic diseases. New drug products with best-in-class potential are conceived based on the company's proprietary FluidCrystal® technology and its extensive R&D expertise. The R&D pipeline includes products for the treatment of dependence, pain, cancer, and endocrine diseases. Camurus has operations across Europe, the US, and Australia, with headquarters in Lund, Sweden. The company's shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm under the ticker CAMX. For more information, visit www.camurus.com and LinkedIn.

This information is information that Camurus AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. This information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the managing director, at 7.45 pm CET on 3 June 2025.

CONTACT:

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/camurus-ab/r/camurus-and-lilly-enter-collaboration-and-license-agreement-for-long-acting-fluidcrystal--incretins,c4154451

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/13456/4154451/3485614.pdf

Press release

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/camurus-and-lilly-enter-collaboration-and-license-agreement-for-long-acting-fluidcrystal-incretins-302472329.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
Die USA haben fertig! 5 Aktien für den China-Boom
Die Finanzwelt ist im Umbruch! Nach Jahren der Dominanz erschüttert Donald Trumps erratische Wirtschaftspolitik das Fundament des amerikanischen Kapitalismus. Handelskriege, Rekordzölle und politische Isolation haben eine Kapitalflucht historischen Ausmaßes ausgelöst.

Milliarden strömen aus den USA – und suchen neue, lukrative Ziele. Und genau hier kommt China ins Spiel. Trotz aller Spannungen wächst die chinesische Wirtschaft dynamisch weiter, Innovation und Digitalisierung treiben die Märkte an.

Im kostenlosen Spezialreport stellen wir Ihnen 5 Aktien aus China vor, die vom US-Niedergang profitieren und das Potenzial haben, den Markt regelrecht zu überflügeln. Wer jetzt klug investiert, sichert sich den Zugang zu den neuen Wachstums-Champions von morgen.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche 5 Aktien die Konkurrenz aus den USA outperformen dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.