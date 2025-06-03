BCC Research LLC: Global Food Traceability Market to Hit $38.5 Billion by 2029

"Regulatory compliance, consumer demand for transparency and digital innovations are fueling market growth as food safety and real-time tracking become essential in the evolving food traceability landscape."

BOSTON, June 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the latest study from BCC Research, the "Global Food Traceability Market" is expected to grow from $23.8 billion in 2024 to $38.5 billion by 2029, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.1% during the forecast period of 2024 to 2029.

This report analyzes the global food traceability market and examines its scope from the perspective of technology and applications. It covers technological advancements, economic factors and business considerations while outlining key industry forces, market dynamics and leading companies in food traceability technology, equipment, software and applications. Additionally, it highlights the factors driving market growth and the regional influences shaping the industry.

As transparency, safety and regulatory compliance drive changes in the food industry, this report explores opportunities emerging from technological innovations and competitive dynamics. It further examines key trends such as blockchain, IoT and AI-powered solutions, along with evolving regulations, ESG considerations and shifting consumer expectations. Offering a comprehensive view of end-to-end food traceability, the report equips stakeholders to navigate challenges and capitalize on the growing demand for transparency. From farm to fork, this report provides a roadmap for ensuring safer, more reliable and sustainable food systems.

The factors driving the market include:

Consumer Demand for Transparency and Accountability: Consumers want clear information about food origins, safety and ethical sourcing, pushing companies to adopt better traceability solutions.

Heightened Focus on Food Safety and Recall Management: Stricter regulations and rising food safety concerns are driving businesses to implement traceability systems for faster and more efficient product recalls.

Traceability-as-a-Service (TaaS): Cloud-based traceability solutions are making it easier for companies to track products in real time, ensuring compliance and improving supply chain visibility.

Report Synopsis

Report Metric Details Base year considered 2023 Forecast period considered 2024-2029 Base year market size $21.8 billion Market size forecast $38.5 billion Growth rate CAGR of 10.1% from 2024 to 2029 Segments covered Technology, component, equipment type, software, application and region Regions covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America and the Middle East and Africa Countries covered The U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, the U.K., France, Italy, Spain, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, UAE, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Brazil and Argentina Market drivers Consumer demand for transparency and accountability.

Heightened focus on food safety and recall management.

Traceability-as-a-service (TaaS).

Interesting facts:

Regulatory Push: The U.S. FDA's Food Traceability Rule and the EU's Farm to Fork Strategy are driving stricter global traceability standards for food supply chains.





The U.S. FDA's Food Traceability Rule and the EU's Farm to Fork Strategy are driving stricter global traceability standards for food supply chains. Economic Impact: Implementing food traceability can reduce recall costs by up to 90%, allowing faster identification and isolation of affected products.





Implementing food traceability can reduce recall costs by up to 90%, allowing faster identification and isolation of affected products. Consumer Influence: More than 75% of global consumers are willing to pay a premium for food products with transparent sourcing and traceability information





More than 75% of global consumers are willing to pay a premium for food products with transparent sourcing and traceability information Blockchain Adoption: The adoption of blockchain technology is rising, ensuring real-time tracking and tamper-proof data throughout the supply chain.





The adoption of blockchain technology is rising, ensuring real-time tracking and tamper-proof data throughout the supply chain. Smart Tracking Technologies: IoT sensors and QR codes are being widely used to monitor the temperature, freshness and location of food products in real time.

The report addresses the following questions:

1. What is the market's projected size and growth rate?

The estimated size of the food traceability market will be $38.5 billion by 2029, with a CAGR of 10.1%.

2. What are the key factors driving the growth of the market?

Regulatory imperatives driving compliance.

Consumer demand for transparency and accountability.

Technological advancements transforming the sector.

Heightened focus on food safety and recall management.

Sustainability as a core driver for traceability.

3. What market segments are covered in the report?

The food traceability market is segmented based on technology, component, equipment type, software, application and region.

4. Which technology segment will be dominant in 2029?

The barcode technology used for the food traceability segment will continue to dominate the market by the end of 2029.

5. Which region has the largest market share?

North America is expected to hold the largest share of the global market in the forecast period.

Leading companies in the market include:

Antares Vision S.P.A.

Bar Code Integrators Inc.

Bext Holdings Inc.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc.

Cognex Corp.

Covectra Inc.

Food Forensics

Honeywell International Inc.

IBM Corp.

Merit-Trax Technologies

Optel Vision Inc.

SourceTrace

Te-Food International GmbH

Trace One

Zebra Technologies Corp.

