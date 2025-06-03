New York Stock Exchange: NYSE Content Advisory: NYSE, Money20/20, FINTECH.TV, and Cheddar create "Taking Stock"

NEW YORK, June 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), Money20/20, FINTECH.TV, and Cheddar announced the launch of "Taking Stock," a new, social first content series airing daily. The show was announced from the Money20/20 Europe main stage, marking a new era in fintech media.
- Broadcasting from the NYSE, the show will feature a mix of breaking news, expert insights, and interactive social media integration, hosted by award-winning journalist J.D. Durkin with contributions from others.
- The series will deliver on-location reporting from top fintech events around the world, spotlighting both major industry players and rising startups to a combined potential audience of over 12 million.
- With backing from four leading media entities, Taking Stock aims to make fintech accessible and engaging, blending business, culture, and technology through authentic storytelling and audience interaction.
- Premiering in mid-August, the show will deliver live segments, interviews, and cross-platform content focused on demystifying fintech and making it informative, entertaining, and community-driven.
