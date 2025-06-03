New York Stock Exchange: NYSE Content Advisory: NYSE, Money20/20, FINTECH.TV, and Cheddar create "Taking Stock"

NEW YORK, June 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), Money20/20, FINTECH.TV, and Cheddar announced the launch of "Taking Stock," a new, social first content series airing daily. The show was announced from the Money20/20 Europe main stage, marking a new era in fintech media.

Broadcasting from the NYSE, the show will feature a mix of breaking news, expert insights, and interactive social media integration, hosted by award-winning journalist J.D. Durkin with contributions from others.

The series will deliver on-location reporting from top fintech events around the world, spotlighting both major industry players and rising startups to a combined potential audience of over 12 million.

With backing from four leading media entities, Taking Stock aims to make fintech accessible and engaging, blending business, culture, and technology through authentic storytelling and audience interaction.

Premiering in mid-August, the show will deliver live segments, interviews, and cross-platform content focused on demystifying fintech and making it informative, entertaining, and community-driven.

