Gestern Kursverdopplung durch Uran-Hoffnung - zündet jetzt der nächste Vervielfacher?
PR Newswire
03.06.2025 20:54 Uhr
New York Stock Exchange: NYSE Content Advisory: NYSE, Money20/20, FINTECH.TV, and Cheddar create "Taking Stock"

NEW YORK, June 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), Money20/20, FINTECH.TV, and Cheddar announced the launch of "Taking Stock," a new, social first content series airing daily. The show was announced from the Money20/20 Europe main stage, marking a new era in fintech media.

  • Broadcasting from the NYSE, the show will feature a mix of breaking news, expert insights, and interactive social media integration, hosted by award-winning journalist J.D. Durkin with contributions from others.
  • The series will deliver on-location reporting from top fintech events around the world, spotlighting both major industry players and rising startups to a combined potential audience of over 12 million.
  • With backing from four leading media entities, Taking Stock aims to make fintech accessible and engaging, blending business, culture, and technology through authentic storytelling and audience interaction.
  • Premiering in mid-August, the show will deliver live segments, interviews, and cross-platform content focused on demystifying fintech and making it informative, entertaining, and community-driven.

Click here to learn more about Taking Stock

Kristen Scholer at Money20/20 Europe

NYSE Logo

Video - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2702552/NYSE_Kristen_Scholer___Money2020_Europe_video.mp4

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2702519/NYSE_Kristen_Scholer___Money2020_Europe_1.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2702521/NYSE_Kristen_Scholer___Money2020_Europe_2.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2702522/NYSE_Kristen_Scholer___Money2020_Europe_3.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2702523/NYSE_Kristen_Scholer___Money2020_Europe_4.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2702526/NYSE_Kristen_Scholer___Money2020_Europe_5.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2702527/NYSE_Kristen_Scholer___Money2020_Europe_6.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2581322/New_York_Stock_Exchange_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/nyse-content-advisory-nyse-money2020-fintechtv-and-cheddar-create-taking-stock-302472374.html

