ThoughtSpot Launches Agentic Analytics Platform for Snowflake, Empowering Customers to go from Insights to Actions, Powered by Agents

Available on Snowflake Marketplace, ThoughtSpot delivers agentic platform capabilities combined with Snowflake Cortex AI, empowering every customer to build intelligent apps and get actionable insights on their Snowflake data wherever they are

SAN FRANCISCO, June 03, 2025, the Agentic Analytics Platform company, today announced a new offering of the ThoughtSpot Agentic Analytics Platform purpose-built for Snowflake , the AI Data Cloud company, at Snowflake Summit 2025 . This new ThoughtSpot offering has deep integrations with Snowflake Cortex AI and Snowpark, and enables new ways to purchase, deploy and consume via the Snowflake Marketplace. Hundreds of Snowflake customers such as Hyatt, PepsiCo, LegalZoom, Capital One, and Matillion are already experiencing the transformative potential of this collaboration, seamlessly integrating the intelligence of Spotter , ThoughtSpot's agentic AI analyst, the exploratory data prep workflows of ThoughtSpot Analyst Studio, the advanced capabilities of Cortex AI, and a comprehensive suite of intelligent analytics features to drive their business.

"With our core business operating on the Snowflake ecosystem, we've achieved a truly data-driven state. The integration of ThoughtSpot has further empowered teams across LegalZoom, strengthening our data strategy and ultimately enabling us to deliver the personalized experiences our customers have come to expect," said Ana Garcia, VP, Data and Platform Engineering, LegalZoom.

The Next Generation of Agentic Analytics

Designed to empower every user - from business leaders extracting actionable insights from AI agents and AI-augmented dashboards, to data scientists preparing AI-ready datasets in Python, to product leaders building the next generation of intelligent applications - ThoughtSpot offers a seamless experience to gain instant access to actionable insights, wherever they are.

The deep integrations between ThoughtSpot and Snowflake empower data, product and business teams to:

Set the right foundation with an Agentic Semantic Layer. ThoughtSpot's Agentic Analytics Platform seamlessly connects to the Snowflake AI Data Cloud, automatically inheriting key metadata such as joins, column descriptions and synonyms directly from their Snowflake environment. The ThoughtSpot SQL Passthrough capability allows users to create formula columns in ThoughtSpot models using advanced or custom Snowflake SQL functions. This integration reduces manual setup and ensures consistency, allowing business users to confidently explore and analyze data using familiar business terms.





Easy to get started, right from Snowflake Marketplace.

ThoughtSpot's Agentic Analytics Platform for Snowflake is now on the Snowflake Marketplace for effortless consumption. This means customers can seamlessly purchase and deploy ThoughtSpot using their existing Snowflake credits and accelerating time to value. This Marketplace integration simplifies the transaction process and enables customers to maximize their Snowflake investment while taking advantage of the operational and financial efficiencies offered by the Marketplace.

Thoughts from the Top: A New Era of Agentic Analytics

"Today, we're not just answering questions-we're helping our customers think, reason, and act with data," said Ketan Karkhanis, Chief Executive Officer at ThoughtSpot. "Our agentic platform is designed to be a true thought partner, bringing perception and reasoning to every business user. It is a catalyst for building data-driven organizations where human expertise and AI agents for your Snowflake data work hand-in-hand to drive smarter decisions and transformative outcomes. This is the next phase of analytics, and it's available now."

"Our vision is to put the power of data directly into the hands of every user and help organizations get the most from their Snowflake investment. ThoughtSpot's agentic semantic layer is a key enabler of this vision, providing a smart and intuitive pathway to explore your Snowflake data. By understanding context and relationships automatically, it allows individuals, regardless of their technical expertise, to ask meaningful questions and drive data-informed decisions with confidence," said Francois Lopitaux, Senior Vice President, Product Management at ThoughtSpot.

"The launch of ThoughtSpot's Agentic Analytics Platform for Snowflake demonstrates how we're helping customers make meaningful business decisions from their data," said Kieran Kennedy, VP, Data Cloud Product Partners at Snowflake. "Our collaboration with ThoughtSpot enables organizations to expand analytics access across their teams, helping stakeholders make informed decisions with their Snowflake data and drive measurable business outcomes."

"ThoughtSpot's Agentic Analytics Platform availability on the Snowflake Marketplace is a game-changer for our customers," said Jeff Depa, Chief Revenue Officer at ThoughtSpot."By making ThoughtSpot available directly through the Snowflake Marketplace, we're removing barriers to adoption and enabling organizations to leverage their existing Snowflake capacity for seamless procurement and deployment. This not only accelerates time to value, but also empowers our customers to maximize their Snowflake investment while bringing self-service analytics and AI-driven insights to every corner of their business. It's all about making it easier for customers to unlock the full potential of their data and drive real business impact, faster than ever before."

ThoughtSpot's agentic analytics platform is available today for all ThoughtSpot and Snowflake customers. To learn more, request a demo, or start your free trial, visit thoughtspot.com .

About ThoughtSpot

ThoughtSpot is the Agentic Analytics Platform for every enterprise. Our mission is to create a more fact-driven world by empowering everyone to explore any data, ask any question, and uncover actionable insights faster-leading to growth, better business outcomes, and efficiency in their organizations. With ThoughtSpot's intuitive natural language search, every user can confidently generate answers from their business data at every point of decisioning. The platform's unified capabilities, along with our agentic AI analyst, Spotter , enable users to create precise, transparent, personalized, and actionable insights with enterprise grade trust, security, and scale. Accessible via the web and mobile app, ThoughtSpot ensures intelligent decision-making happens seamlessly, wherever and whenever needed. For developers, ThoughtSpot Embedded offers a low-code solution to integrate AI-powered analytics directly into products and services, driving data monetization and boosting user engagement for customers. Industry leaders like NVIDIA, Hilton Worldwide, Capital One and Huel rely on ThoughtSpot to transform how their employees and customers take advantage of data to create better business outcomes. Try ThoughtSpot today and experience the new era of analytics.

PR Contact:

Lindsay Noonan

Director of Communications, ThoughtSpot

press@thoughtspot.com