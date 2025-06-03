Nearly 1,000 joint customers, including DoorDash and Mindbody, leverage Sigma and Snowflake to democratize data insights

Sigma, the industry-leading analytics platform with unique cloud data platform writeback capabilities, announced today at Snowflake Summit 2025 that it has been named Snowflake's Business Intelligence Data Cloud Product Partner of the Year for the third consecutive year.

During the conference, Sigma also announced major new product functionalities that further demonstrate the powerful integration capabilities of Sigma with Snowflake's platform. With dynamic, real-time access to the AI Data Cloud, joint customers can seamlessly build data apps, centralize AI strategy, and build a resilient, future-ready data infrastructure.

"Sigma's Generative Intelligence approach redefines how teams interact with data-combining natural language, AI, and real-time cloud data to unlock faster, smarter decisions," said Mike Palmer, CEO, Sigma. "And unlike traditional BI tools, Sigma goes further by empowering users to build data apps, which automate their actions on those insights. Sigma's Generative Intelligence delivers the promise of the AI Data Cloud by enabling analysis through action. We're honored to be recognized for helping customers close the gap between insight and execution."

"Throughout our partnership, Sigma has consistently demonstrated excellence in working with the AI Data Cloud," said Kieran Kennedy, VP, Data Cloud Product Partners, Snowflake. "We're pleased to again recognize them with the Business Intelligence Partner of the Year award, acknowledging both their impressive work to date and our ongoing collaboration to help organizations make better use of data and AI."

Sigma is the Heli-Ski Partner for Snowflake Summit 2025, June 2-5 in San Francisco, and will be exhibiting at Booth #1900 for daily theater sessions featuring data-confident customers, new product launches, and hands-on training.

Sigma will also host several featured sessions at the event, including customers such as the Intercontinental Exchange/the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) and Yamaha Motor Finance, as well as educational sessions on Sigma's expanding capabilities to solve last-mile analytics leveraging Cortex AI.

ABOUT SIGMA

Sigma is business intelligence built for the cloud. With a spreadsheet UI, business users can work in the formulas and functions they already know, while more technical users can write SQL and apply AI models to data. Sigma queries the cloud warehouse directly, making it incredibly fast and secure-data never leaves the warehouse, and Sigma can analyze billions of rows in seconds. Beyond dashboards and reports, teams use Sigma to build custom data apps, which integrate live data with end user input. Sigma is the first analytics platform to enable data writeback, and continues to lead the market with innovation across AI, reporting, and embedded analytics.

