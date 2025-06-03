phData, Inc.: phData Named 2025 Americas Data Cloud Services Implementation Partner of the Year by Snowflake

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA / ACCESS Newswire / June 3, 2025 / phData proudly announced at Snowflake's annual user conference, Snowflake Summit 2025 , that it has been named the 2025 Americas Data Cloud Services Implementation Partner of the Year award winner by Snowflake , the AI Data Cloud company.

phData was recognized for its achievements as part of the Snowflake AI Data Cloud ecosystem for reliably helping joint customers design, implement, and maintain cutting-edge data and AI application solutions on the Snowflake platform. This award marks the sixth consecutive time phData has been recognized as a Snowflake Partner of the Year award recipient, reaffirming its position as a leading partner within the Snowflake ecosystem.

"Our partnership consistently pushes the boundaries of the Snowflake platform, driving exceptional outcomes for our joint customers. Our expertise in AI applications has empowered businesses to unlock transformative insights from their data, further enhancing our collective impact," said Sam Mehlhaff, SVP of Partnerships & Marketing at phData. "I couldn't be more proud of our employees, clients, and partnership with Snowflake for hitting this milestone for the sixth time."

phData offers comprehensive data and AI solutions, addressing a broad range of needs, including:

Data Migrations: Smoothly transitioning from on-premise to cloud, cloud-to-cloud solutions, and between different cloud infrastructures.

Data Engineering: Designing, building, and operationalizing modern data products and applications leveraging Snowflake's capabilities.

AI & Machine Learning: Providing services encompassing the full lifecycle of AI and machine learning projects, seamlessly integrating with Snowflake's architecture.

With nearly 600 certifications among its employees, including numerous advanced certifications in Snowflake's capabilities, phData ensures its team is up-to-date with the latest Snowflake features and functionalities. This high level of technical proficiency allows phData to provide tailored solutions that maximize Snowflake's potential for clients.

Additionally, phData boasts a 98% average renewal rate on its services, indicating strong customer satisfaction and successful results delivery.

"We're proud to name phData as Snowflake's 2025 Americas Data Cloud Services Partner of the Year," said Amy Kodl, Interim, Alliances & Channels Leader, Snowflake. "Their expertise in leveraging the AI Data Cloud has delivered remarkable results for our joint customers, demonstrating leadership in data-driven innovation. This award highlights our shared vision of unlocking the full potential of data and AI."

As phData continues collaborating closely with Snowflake on new capabilities and features, it remains dedicated to accelerating customer use cases and driving innovation within the Snowflake ecosystem. Follow phData on LinkedIn today to stay updated with the latest news and announcements from Snowflake Summit 2025 .

About phData:

phData is a full-service data engineering, analytics, and AI consulting company that guides leading businesses through their data transformation journeys. We create and sustain scalable data platforms, outstanding data applications, and value-generating AI systems. Our team of experienced data scientists, engineers, and architects can help build, deploy, and support the toughest machine learning and data analytics endeavors.

