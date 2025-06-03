Anzeige
Dienstag, 03.06.2025
03.06.2025 21:18 Uhr
ERP Advisors Group Hosts a Free Webinar on the Different Pathways for Software Transformation

On Thursday, June 5th, Shawn Windle, ERP Wizard, will be joined by Caryl Shube, Consulting Manager and ERP Industry Expert, to break down a business's options when the time comes to migrate from their current ERP.

LAKEWOOD, CO / ACCESS Newswire / June 3, 2025 / Shawn Windle, Founder and Managing Principal of ERP Advisors Group, and Carly Shube, Consulting Manager at ERP Advisors Group, will discuss the pros and cons to following your software vendor's upgrade path and the benefits of exploring other options available on the market.

In this free event, attendees will learn how to effectively define their needs to develop the foundation for a potential upgrade versus a migration. Using that criterion, businesses can make the right decision and outline a case for vetting new software solutions.

Open registration is available at: https://www.erpadvisorsgroup.com/events

Sign up here for the live broadcast: https://www.erpadvisorsgroup.com/events/erp-transformation-upgrade-or-overhaul

About ERP Advisors Group

ERP Advisors Group is one of the world's most trusted enterprise software advisory firms, helping hundreds of organizations purchase and implement the right enterprise software solutions to meet their unique needs. ERP Advisors Group is technology independent, with a proven track record of successful ERP software selections that lead to successful go-lives.

Meet the independent ERP Consultants of ERP Advisors Group.

To register for the webinar, please visit https://www.erpadvisorsgroup.com/events/erp-transformation-upgrade-or-overhaul

Contact Information

Erica Windle
Principal, Operations
erica@erpadvisorsgroup.com
720-542-7803

SOURCE: ERP Advisors Group



https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/erp-advisors-group-hosts-a-free-webinar-on-the-different-pathway-1035173

