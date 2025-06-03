Anzeige
Dienstag, 03.06.2025
Vortex Control Technologies: SunExpress Further Reduces Its Carbon Footprint by Equipping Entire 737-800 Fleet with VCT Finlets

ANTALYA, Türkiye and SEATTLE, June 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- SunExpress, a joint venture between Lufthansa and Turkish Airlines, today announced it will outfit its entire Next Generation Boeing 737-800 fleet with fuel-saving VCT Finlets developed by Vortex Control Technologies (VCT), following a successful in-service evaluation of the technology.

VCT

VCT Finlets are a patented array of small aerodynamic fins placed on the aft fuselage of the aircraft. These fins modify airflow, reducing drag and thereby improving fuel efficiency, increasing range and climb performance, and enhancing overall endurance.

Phase one of the program began in May 2024, with five SunExpress aircraft equipped and evaluated in active service. With proven results, SunExpress is now launching phase two, installing Finlets on more than 40 additional aircraft in its fleet within further years.

"At SunExpress, we continuously seek innovative ways to enhance our fuel efficiency and reduce our environmental impact," said Cemil Sayar, Chief Operations Officer of SunExpress. "Following a successful year-long in-service evaluation of VCT Finlets on select aircraft, we are now equipping our entire 737-800 fleet with this proven technology. This initiative not only supports our carbon reduction goals but also reinforces our commitment to responsible and efficient operations."

"The certification of Finlets on the 737-700, 800, and 900ER is the result of more than a decade of research and testing," said Gil Morgan, CEO of VCT. "Working with a forward-thinking partner like SunExpress is key to accelerating aviation's transition to greater environmental and economic sustainability."

About SunExpress
Founded in Antalya as a joint venture between Turkish Airlines and Lufthansa, SunExpress acts as a tourism ambassador between Türkiye and Europe with 35 years of experience and leisure airline expertise. Operating flights to 237 routes across 35 countries, SunExpress carries nearly 15 million passengers annually with over 4,500 employees based in Antalya, Frankfurt, Izmir, Ankara and Dalaman. SunExpress was recently named the 'Best Leisure Airline in Europe' in the latest global survey by Skytrax. For more information, please visit www.sunexpress.com.

About Vortex Control Technologies
Vortex Control Technologies (VCT) designs sustainable, performance-enhancing modifications for commercial and military aircraft. Through advanced aerodynamic solutions such as Finlets, VCT helps operators reduce fuel burn and emissions. The company's technologies have already saved more than 4.4 million gallons of fuel and prevented over 95 million pounds of CO2 emissions. Learn more at: www.vcteco.com

SunExpress

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2702480/vct_Logo.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2702479/sunexpress_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/sunexpress-further-reduces-its-carbon-footprint-by-equipping-entire-737-800-fleet-with-vct-finlets-302472450.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
