Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - June 3, 2025) - Fred Pinto, CFA, ICD.D, Chief Executive Officer, CFA Society Toronto along with other Board members, volunteers, and newly awarded Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA®) Charterholders, joined Omar Khafagy, Head, Client Success, Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) and TSX Venture Exchange (TSXV), to close the market and celebrate the new cohort of CFA Charterholders.





The CFA Charter is one of the most respected and recognized designations in the global investment industry, symbolizing unwavering commitment to ethical integrity, rigorous analytical proficiency, and a global perspective. To earn the CFA Charter, candidates must sequentially pass three comprehensive four-and-a-half-hour exams, demonstrate 4,000 hours of investment decision-making work experience over a minimum of 36 months, and uphold the CFA Institute Code of Ethics and Standards of Professional Conduct. This year, over 600 CFA Program graduates were recognized at CFA Society Toronto's annual Charter Recognition Ceremony held on May 30.

CFA Society Toronto is the world's largest Societies of CFA® Charterholders, dedicated to supporting the professional and business development of more than 11,500 members. With a focus on education, networking, and thought leadership, CFA Society Toronto empowers finance professionals to excel in a dynamic and competitive global market. For more information visit http://www.cfatoronto.ca.

