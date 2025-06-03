Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 3, 2025) - Spark Energy Minerals Inc. (CSE: SPRK) (OTC Pink: SPARF) (FSE: 8PC) ("Spark" or the "Company") , is pleased to announce its participation as an Executive Dinner Sponsor and speaker in the 2nd Annual Lithium and Critical Mineral Summit in Belo Horizonte, Minas Gerais, Brazil.

The Brazil Lithium & Critical Minerals Summit is a groundbreaking pioneer event taking place in Belo Horizonte on June 3rd - 5th 2025. Officially endorsed by Invest Minas, it stands as the exclusive platform in Brazil where the focus is on the burgeoning Lithium Valley. Gathering the most important industry players and international companies eyeing Brazil's lithium and critical mineral reserves, it'll be the sole platform offering direct engagement with the region's decision-makers.

Following the overwhelming success of the inaugural summit which gathered over 350 industry leaders from 25+ countries, featured more than 50 distinguished speakers, 40+ sponsors and partners, and facilitated over 180 private business meetings between C-Level executives, the 2025 summit will feature an expanded agenda, bringing together key government officials, investors, mining executives, and industry leaders from around the world.

Some notable attendees of this year's conference include Sigma Lithium, Pilbara Minerals, Lithium Ionic, European Investment Bank and Vale.

Spark Energy Minerals' CEO and Chair, Eugene Hodgson, together with Vice President of Exploration and Director, Jon Hill, will attend the Summit to engage with industry participants and discuss the Company's flagship Arapaima Lithium and Rare Earth Elements (REE) Project. Mr. Hill is also scheduled to present on the morning of June 4, 2025, providing a valuable opportunity to showcase Spark's project to an industry wide audience.

The Arapaima Lithium & REE project covers a combined land package of 919 km² and is a highly prospective early-stage exploration project with compelling lithium and REE potential.

Highlights

Identification of 123 individual pegmatite occurrences across 13 trends with a combined strike length of 31 km.

Discovery of anomalous lithium values in rock chip samples (up to 1,397 ppm Li) and stream sediments (up to 191 ppm Li), as well as evolved pegmatites with K/Rb ratios as low as 23.84, potentially indicative of spodumene-rich LCT pegmatites.

Promising REE mineralization in the Caladão Granite, with soil samples returning >3,000 ppm TREO and stream sediments >6,000 ppm TREO, adjacent to high-grade drill results reported by neighbouring company Axel REE Limited.

Excellent access via sealed roads and proximity to established infrastructure and the producing Sigma Lithium mine, located just 15 km away.

Figure 1: Arapaima Lithium and REE project tenements relative to neighbouring projects

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10093/254393_d82a489f9410cae3_002full.jpg

"This conference is a remarkable opportunity to showcase the transformative journey of the Arapaima Li & REE project," stated Eugene Hodgson, CEO & Director of Spark. "We look forward to engaging with other esteemed attendees throughout the conference in the hopes of finding synergies and driving further progress in the exceptional jurisdiction of Brazil."

Corporate Appointment

Spark Energy Minerals is pleased to welcome Bonn Smith as Vice President, Corporate Development, succeeding Aaron Wong. Mr. Smith brings over 15 years of capital markets expertise and senior leadership experience, most recently serving as President & CEO of GoldHaven Resources Corp. His appointment reflects Spark's ongoing commitment to advancing its strategic growth and investor engagement initiatives. The Company thanks Mr. Wong for his contributions and wishes him continued success in his future endeavours.

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical information disclosed in this document has been reviewed and approved by Jonathan Victor Hill BSc Hons, FAUSIMM, a Qualified Person consistent with NI 43-101 and a director of Spark Energy Minerals Inc.

About Spark Energy Minerals Inc.

Spark Energy Minerals, Inc. is a Canadian company focused on the acquisition, exploration, and development of battery metals and mineral assets, with a particular emphasis on its substantial interests in Brazil. The Company's flagship project is the Arapaima Lithium & REE project spanning a combined 91,900 hectares in Brazil's renowned Lithium Valley, one of the most prolific mining regions in the world. This region is rapidly gaining global recognition for its vast deposits of lithium and rare earth minerals, positioning Brazil as a critical player in the global energy transition.

