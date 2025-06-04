Ronkonkoma, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - June 3, 2025) - SIGMA Corporation of America, the US subsidiary of SIGMA Corporation (CEO: Kazuto Yamaki. Headquarters: Asao-ku, Kawasaki-shi, Kanagawa, Japan), is announcing the development of the Sigma 28-45mm T2 FF and the Sigma 28-105mm T3 FF from the new lens line, the AF Cine Line, as part of Sigma's Cine Lens series.

Launch dates: Sigma 28-45mm T2 FF / November 2025, Sigma 28-105mm T3 FF / Spring 2026

Available mounts: L-Mount, Sony E-mount

* The appearance and specifications of the product are subject to change.

* L-Mount is a registered trademark of Leica Camera AG.

* This product is developed, manufactured and sold based on the specifications of E-mount, which was disclosed by Sony Corporation under the license agreement with Sony Corporation.

As the first AF-compatible Cine Lens series from Sigma, the Sigma AF Cine Line brings innovation to the film production scene.

Building on the optical system of Sigma's Art lenses, the AF Cine Line offers exceptional rendering performance, along with high-precision autofocus with excellent tracking capability, combined with the ergonomics required for professional cinema production.

This allows it to handle multiple shooting styles and on-set environments that were previously challenging with traditional still lenses or cine lenses.

The AF Cine Line, which embodies Sigma's latest technology, expands the possibilities of visual expression and brings new possibilities to future film production.

KEY FEATURES

Advanced optical design and outstanding rendering performance

The optical systems of the Sigma 28-45mm T2 FF and Sigma 28-105mm T3 FF incorporate the designs of the highly acclaimed still lenses: the Sigma 28-45mm F1.8 DG DN | Art and the Sigma 28-105mm F2.8 DG DN | Art. Combining the experience gained through years of lens design, the latest development technology, and the advanced manufacturing techniques of Sigma's sole production base, the Aizu factory, these lenses deliver exceptional resolution and beautiful bokeh regardless of focal length or focus position, along with a sharp, clean look with minimal flare and ghosting.

Professional-grade mechanical design and operability

Inheriting the rendering performance and reliability of Sigma Art lenses, the AF Cine Line integrates cinema-style mechanics and operability, optimized for professional cinema production. It features a limited-rotation focus ring, industry-standard 0.8M pitch gears, and a clickless aperture ring to meet industry demands.

AF system with excellent tracking capability and near-silent operation

Equipped with a linear motor HLA (High-response Linear Actuator), the Sigma AF Cine Line captures intense movements in action scenes, rapid focus shifts in gimbal or handheld shooting, and unpredictable moments in documentaries without missing a split second, providing reliable support for filmmakers in various shooting situations.

KEY SPECIFICATIONS

[Common Specifications]

Available mounts: L-Mount, Sony E-mount

Front Filter: M 82 x 0.75 mm

Product Name Close Focus Front Diameter Length* Weight* 28-45mm T2 FF 0.3 m / 1'0 95 mm / 3.7" 151.3 mm / 6" TBD 28-105mm T3 FF 0.4 m / 1'4 95 mm / 3.7" 157.9 mm / 6.3"

*The figures are for L-Mount

Accessories (Supplied)

Front Cap LCF-82 IV

Rear Cap LCR III L-Mount

Sony E-mount Lens Support Foot SF-91



Accessories (Optional)

USB Dock UD-11 L-Mount Clamp-on Ring COR-21 Dedicated 28-45mm T2 FF WR Ceramic Protector 82mm

WR Protector 82mm

Protector 82mm

WR UV Filter 82mm

WR Circular PL Filter 82mm



