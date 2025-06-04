Garland, Texas--(Newsfile Corp. - June 3, 2025) - Barry Hugghins, the member / manager of Cenatex Holdings, LLC ("Cenatex") a Texas limited liability company, has, on behalf of Cenatex, engaged with Bri-Chem Corp. ("Bri-Chem") and its board of directors and/or management, and with certain investors of Bri-Chem with respect to matters it and/or they consider would improve Bri-Chem's performance and enhance its long-term value, including making recommendations, proposals, or voting decisions, as applicable, concerning changes to Bri-Chem's board of directors and/or management, business, strategies, and strategic alternatives, performance, governance, oversight, capitalization, capital or corporate structure, capital allocation policies, and/or potential acquisitions or sales, and other matters to improve Bri-Chem's performance.

Cenatex owns and controls 3,701,040 Common Shares of Bri-Chem, representing 14.0016% of the 26,432,981 issued and outstanding Common Shares, which holdings remain unchanged since the filing of its prior early warning report dated May 12, 2025.

Mr. Hugghins, on behalf of Cenatex, may continue to engage in public or private communications with, or solicitation of, holders of securities of Bri-Chem with respect to matters it and/or they consider would improve Bri-Chem's performance and enhance its long-term value, including making recommendations, proposals, or voting decisions, as applicable, concerning changes to Bri-Chem's board of directors and/or management, business, strategies, and strategic alternatives, performance, governance, oversight, capitalization, capital or corporate structure, capital allocation policies, and/or potential acquisitions or sales, and other matters to improve Bri-Chem's performance.

Subject to applicable securities laws, Cenatex will continue to review its holdings of Bri-Chem securities and, depending on various factors, including applicable laws, the price and availability of the Common Shares, subsequent developments affecting Bri-Chem, its business and prospects, market conditions, general economic and industry conditions, conditions in the securities markets generally, Bri-Chem's governance, business, strategies, performance, financial condition and prospects, other investment and business opportunities available to Cenatex and/or its Joint Actors and/or other relevant factors, may in the future decrease or further increase its holdings of Bri-Chem securities as circumstances warrant, whether in the open market or alternative trading markets, by privately negotiated agreements, or otherwise, and may develop additional plans or intentions with respect to Bri-Chem, and/or pursue any such actions. Subject to applicable securities laws, any transaction or actions that Cenatex may pursue in the future may be made at any time, and from time to time, and without prior notice, and will depend on a variety of factors, including those outlined above.

