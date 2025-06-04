Sensiba LLP Designated a HITRUST Authorized External Assessor

PLEASANTON, CA / ACCESS Newswire / June 3, 2025 / Sensiba LLP, a Top-75 accounting and business consulting firm, proudly announces its designation as a HITRUST Authorized External Assessor.

This authorization enables Sensiba to conduct assessment and audit services associated with the HITRUST Framework (HITRUST CSF®), addressing a wide range of security, privacy, and regulatory considerations for client organizations.

The HITRUST CSF is a robust framework designed to integrate the requirements of multiple standards and regulations including HIPAA, SOC 2, NIST, ISO/IEC 27001, and others. It was developed by HITRUST, an independent organization responsible for certifying businesses that have been independently assessed for compliance with its framework.

HITRUST compliance can help organizations improve their security infrastructure while meeting the data protection and privacy expectations of customers, business partners, and regulators.

"We're proud to support our clients with HITRUST CSF assessments and audits," said Jeff Stark, technology practice leader at Sensiba. "This designation reinforces our commitment to delivering a full spectrum of security and compliance services, helping organizations of all sizes meet stringent regulatory standards."

HITRUST Authorized External Assessors are a key component of the HITRUST CSF Assurance Program, providing assessment services to all industries that handle sensitive data.

"Becoming a HITRUST Authorized External Assessor aligns seamlessly with our mission to help clients enhance risk management and compliance, ultimately strengthening trust with their customers, partners, and stakeholders," said Bill Confer, HITRUST practice leader at Sensiba. "This designation strengthens our ability to support organizations in achieving and maintaining a robust cybersecurity posture."

The HITRUST Authorized External Assessor designation marks the most recent addition to Sensiba's suite of Risk Assurance Services (RAS). The firm's RAS offerings include SOC reporting; certifications for ISO/IEC 27001, 27701, and 42001, as well as other standards; HIPAA compliance audits; penetration testing; and NIST framework reporting. Sensiba is also a Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification Registered Provider Organization.

About Sensiba

Sensiba's global accounting, tax, risk assurance, and consulting services help businesses and people solve problems, establish trust, and build a foundation for sustainable growth. Independent and partner-owned, we're a Top-75 U.S. firm with a global footprint, maintaining operations across the Americas, Europe, Australia, and beyond. We're passionate about collaborating with clients to increase efficiency, mitigate risk, and embrace emerging opportunities.?As a certified B Corp, we foster a culture where people, families, and communities thrive. As a member of Morison Global, we support our clients' international accounting and tax needs. For more information, visit Sensiba.com.

