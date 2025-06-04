Official Partner to Deliver Live Demos, Free Devices & Next-Gen Car Conversations

Special Appearances by Tyrese Gibson & Cody Walker and more

Los Angeles, California--(Newsfile Corp. - June 3, 2025) - Performance meets personalization this summer as SPARQ, the AI-powered automotive ecosystem changing how drivers connect with their cars, partners with the 7th Annual FuelFest in Los Angeles on June 28 at the Fairplex (Pomona) for a high-octane day of speed, style and smart tech featuring over 600 Cars & Live action NHRA Drag Racing, Drifting, Fan Ride Alongs and Live Music.

Following 6 years of record-setting shows in Los Angeles, FuelFest is hosted at their new location, the FAIRPLEX located at 1101 W McKinley Ave. in Pomona on Saturday, June 28. Gates for the event open to the public from 2-9pm. Admission tickets start at $35 per person and kids 12 and under are free. Visit www.FuelFest.com for ticket information.

Now in its 7th year of hosting events, FuelFest brings the passion of the automotive community to major cities across the globe from Los Angeles, San Francisco Bay area, Dallas, Salt Lake City, Tampa, West Palm Beach, Dallas, Atlanta, Arizona, Tokyo, London and Abu Dhabi. FuelFest blends the enthusiast's passion for the automotive world with appearances by Fast & Furious franchise stars, Tyrese Gibson, Cody Walker and a massive car show, live music, interactive sponsor exhibits, automotive culture, and more.

FuelFest brings together fans of horsepower and high-performance builds, and SPARQ will be on-site to supercharge the experience. Attendees will get an up-close look at the revolutionary SPARQ Diagnostics device - a $499 game-changer that acts as a personal AI mechanic - and score exclusive access to fan activations, drifting experiences, giveaways and real-time demos.

"FuelFest is where the future of car culture and the thrill of the track collide," said Daniel Nieh, co-founder at SPARQ. "SPARQ is built for every driver who wants to take control of their car's health and performance, and there's no better crowd to experience our technology than the passionate FuelFest community."

SPARQ Diagnostics allows drivers to communicate directly with their vehicles via voice, text, image or sound - whether it's asking why a check engine light is on, snapping a pic of a dashboard warning, or uploading a strange engine noise to identify the problem.

At FuelFest Los Angeles, attendees can expect:

Free SPARQ Devices : SPARQ will be giving away complimentary devices on-site. No gimmicks, no strings attached.

Interactive Fan Activations : Experience SPARQ in action through live demos, drifting experiences, car-to-driver conversations, and surprise-and-delight moments throughout the day.

Meet the SPARQ Team: Talk tech, snap photos, and discover how SPARQ is bringing the future of diagnostics to your garage.

The FuelFest partnership follows SPARQ's debut as the official AI automotive partner of the Los Angeles Auto Show, and its ongoing support of iconic car culture events like the goldRush Rally.

Follow along @joinsparq on Instagram for live updates, content from the track, and details on how to win your own device. To learn more or purchase SPARQ Diagnostics, visit joinsparq.com.

A portion of the event's proceeds from each FuelFest event benefit Reach Out WorldWid e (ROWW), the non-profit charity founded by Paul Walker and continued by his brother, Cody Walker. Founded in 2010, the organization was created by the late actor and producer after a massive earthquake devastated Haiti with the inspiration to organize a relief team that responded to the disaster. ROWW's mission is to fill the gap between the availability of skilled resources in post-disaster situations.

About SPARQ

SPARQ is reimagining the relationship drivers have with their cars. The Irvine, Calif.-based startup's premier product, SPARQ Diagnostics, gives drivers the power of 50,000 vehicle codes and counting - the most to ever be available in a consumer device - and pairs it with AI personalization such as vehicle health score and identifying future services. SPARQ's mission is to give a voice, literally and figuratively, to the second-biggest investment people make in their lifetime, and to usher in a new era for a car servicing industry in desperate need of an upgrade.

