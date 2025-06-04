Australis Aquaculture, LLC: Australis Aquaculture Commences Construction on an Advanced Processing Facility in Vietnam to Enhance Product Quality and Operational Efficiency

NHA TRANG, VN / ACCESS Newswire / June 3, 2025 / Australis Aquaculture, the global leader in sustainable ocean-farmed barramundi, is proud to announce it has commenced construction on a new state-of-the-art processing facility in Vietnam. Strategically located in the Van Phong Economic Zone in Khanh Hoa Province, just minutes from the company's shore base and marine operations, the new facility will significantly enhance efficiency, sustainability, and product quality across its operations.

State-of-the-art processing facility

digital rendering

Equipped with cutting-edge nitrogen freezing technology, the new facility will ensure superior texture and flavor retention, setting a new standard for product quality. The adoption of this advanced freezing method reduces ice crystal formation and protects the integrity and quality of Australis' barramundi products.

Design of the facility integrates continuous yield monitoring and intelligent portioning technologies, allowing for precise, real-time optimization of processing operations. The facility will also include coating, breading, dehydration and tray packing lines to integrate production of a wide range of value-added products under one roof, enabling greater consistency, reduced waste, and traceability from farm to fork.

"Our investment in this facility will be undertaken in cooperation with an experienced Vietnamese real estate developer, and reflects our deep commitment to quality, innovation, and sustainability," said Josh Goldman, CEO of Australis Aquaculture. "By bringing processing closer to our farms and utilizing advanced technologies, we will deliver an even better product to our customers while improving efficiencies and environmental performance."

The launch of the new Vietnam processing facility marks a significant milestone in Australis' global growth strategy, reinforcing its leadership in responsible aquaculture and sustainable seafood solutions.

About Australis Aquaculture

Australis Aquaculture is the world's largest vertically integrated barramundi producer dedicated to producing high-quality, ocean-farmed barramundi in an environmentally responsible manner. With operations in North America and Southeast Asia, Australis is committed to setting new standards in aquaculture through innovation, sustainability, and transparency.

Contact Information

Josh Goldman

Chief Executive Officer-Australis Holdings, Inc. General Director, Australis Aquaculture Vietnam Limited

josh@australis.us

Jason Paine

President - Australis Aquaculture, LLC

jpaine@australis.us





SOURCE: Australis Aquaculture, LLC

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/food-and-beverage-products/australis-aquaculture-commences-construction-on-an-advanced-processing-f-1035180