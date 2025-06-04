

(4 June 2025 - Hong Kong) )MECOM Power and Construction Limited ("MECOM" or the "Company", stock code: 1183.HK, together with its subsidiaries, collectively the "Group") is a renowned integrated construction enterprise actively expanding the business into various segments with high growth potential, which include electric vehicle charging, construction of smart data centers and new construction materials industry chain. The Group is pleased to announce the cooperation with the state-owned enterprise, China Academy of Building Research("CABR"), and commenced the production of smart facade access system. The products will be delivered to Southern China, the Middle East and Africa. Future plans include ongoing research and the launch of specialized machinery like intelligent robots.



MECOM and Beijing CABR Building Maintenance Machinery Technology Co., Ltd. ("Beijing CABR"), the wholly-owned subsidiary of CABR signed a strategic cooperation agreement. According to the agreement, MECOM will produce a series of highly complex intelligent facade access systems tailored for skyscrapers, hotels, and various types of high-rise buildings. The systems will be equipped with features such as Telescopic Jib, Luffing Jib, Comprehensive Structure, or Ladder System. This collaboration reflects MECOM's engineering and construction capabilities, as well as quality control standards, which have been fully recognized by CABR.



Smart facade system is a significant achievement of the national strategy 'Made in China 2025'. It was utilized in numerous key domestic construction projects, such as Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank in Beijing, National trading center-3, Shenzhen OCT building. In addition, it was applied in various structures in Europe, the Middle East and Southeast Asia, acknowledging the international standard and technology.



Through digital transformation, Smart facade system can intelligently recognize surface cleanliness levels, automatically change cleaning devices, prevent secondary pollution from cleaning wastewater, thus enhancing the efficiency of maintaining high-rise building facades. Additionally, the equipment features intelligent monitoring capabilities, enabling real-time assessment of external operating environments, remote diagnostics, swift fault rectification, and comprehensive lifecycle management of the Smart facade system.



Mr. Kuok Lam Sek, Chairman of the Board and Executive Director of MECOM, said 'This collaboration fully acknowledges MECOM's robust engineering and construction capabilities as well as quality control expertise. The partnership between China Academy of Building Research, the national-level leading research and development institution for construction machinery, and MECOM represents a formidable alliance. We are strategically establishing a base in Jiangmen, which will be the sole production facility in Southern China for smart facade system and specialized construction operation robots. Together, we will explore vast market opportunities in the construction sector of Hong Kong, Macau, and Southeast Asia regions.'



Beijing CABR Building Maintenance Machinery Technology Co., Ltd.("Beijing CABR")

Beijing CABR, established in 1996, belonging to Beijing Building Mechanization Research Institute Co., Ltd. , which is affiliated to China Academy of Building Research, is the leading enterprise comprehensive with R&D, design, manufacture and sales. It has finished over 1500 projects, including plenty of landmarks in China, including Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank, National trading center-3, Sinolink building, canton tower, tencent building, Shenzhen OCT building, Changsha IFS center, Wuhan Heartland, Canton-Singapore knowledge city, etc.



Beijing CABR has successfully exported its facade access systems overseas, earning international recognition for both its products and technology. The products have been utilized in major engineering projects across multiple countries, such as Egypt new CBD?Russian National Space Center, Bahrain Forbes tower and high-rise buildings in Southeast Asia countries including Singapore and Malaysia.



About MECOM Power and Construction Limited

MECOM is a well-known integrated construction contractor in Macau and listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange on February 13, 2018. It specializes in the construction and maintenance of difficult and complex construction projects (especially including steel structures), high voltage power substation construction projects, facilities management and maintenance works for large-scale hotel/entertainment venues. MECOM has established a production facility in Jiangmen, Guangdong Province, expanding to research and development of new structural materials, electric vehicle charging and distribution business, as well as undertaking data center construction projects and maintenance.



