Maison Orveda on Madison Avenue, the wellness sanctuary of the French multi-award-winning biotech skincare brand, hosted an intimate conversation between Marc Jacobs, one of the most recognized names in design, fashion, and beauty, and Bridget Foley, fashion journalist and author. The evening also commemorated the 20th anniversary of Marc Jacobs, the designer's landmark book published by Assouline, celebrating two decades of cultural influence and creative vision.

Reflecting on his career spanning fashion and beauty, Marc Jacobs said, "When I first saw my name on a bottle of perfume, I thought to myself, I am a legitimate designer. It was such a landmark."

The conversation, introduced by Andrea DiNunzio, CotyGeneral Manager, Ultra-Luxury Skincare Fragrance USA, explored Marc Jacobs' enduring influence across eras and aesthetics, the emotional clarity of his work and the cultural impact of Marc Jacobs Fragrance. Guests were also given a quiet preview of what's to come: the return of Marc Jacobs Beauty the next chapter of his iconic makeup line developed in collaboration with Coty.

"Marc Jacobs is a cultural force, and we are proud to partner with him to celebrate 20 years of fashion and beauty innovation," said Sue Nabi, CEO of Coty and co-founder of Orveda. "As an absolute skincare expert, he values Orveda's cutting edge science with highly concentrated, yet gentle formulas."

Nicolas Vu, co-founder of Orveda, said: "Marc's presence at Maison Orveda celebrates our shared belief in beauty as emotion, reinvention, and connection. His passion for longevity science deeply resonates with Orveda's philosophy a commitment to healing the skin's past, present, and future."

Part of Orveda's Cultural Tastemakers Series, the event brought together artistry, intention, and innovation in a space designed to ignite the mind, spirit, and skin. As a symbol of Orveda's evolving vision for wellness-centered luxury, the Maison- like Marc Jacobs stands at the vanguard: where trendsetting meets trailblazing, and where beauty is constantly being reimagined through purpose, progress, and poetic expression.

ABOUT ORVEDA

Awarded with the most prestigious beauty awards and recommended by surgeons and aesthetic doctors for pre- and post-procedure care, Orveda is a premium skincare brand that redefines skincare with its highly concentrated active ingredients through biotechnology working with your skin, not against it. Orveda pushes the boundaries of traditional cosmetics, setting a benchmark for clean, green, and vegan skincare. Founded by beauty visionaries Nicolas Vu and Sue Nabi, and under license with Coty since 2021, Orveda reconciles the wisdom of ancient medicine with the virtues of futuristic science.

ABOUT COTY

Founded in Paris in 1904, Coty (NYSE: COTY) (Paris: COTY) is one of the world's largest beauty companies with a portfolio of iconic brands across fragrance, color cosmetics, and skin and body care. Coty serves consumers around the world, selling prestige and mass market products in over 120 countries and territories. Coty and our brands empower people to express themselves freely, creating their own visions of beauty; and we are committed to protecting the planet. Learn more at coty.com or on LinkedIn and Instagram.

