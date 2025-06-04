Equity Multiple Inc: EquityMultiple Announces Successful Funding of Multifamily Development in Charlotte

NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / June 3, 2025 / EquityMultiple, a leading real estate investment platform for accredited investors, recently closed a $3 million co-GP equity investment in the development of Poindexter Southend, a 263-unit Class A multifamily and mixed-use property in the South End neighborhood of Charlotte, North Carolina. Led by seasoned Sponsor Avery Hall Investments, the project will deliver a luxury eight-story residential building with 1,200 square feet of retail, surrounded by vibrant nightlife, retail, and transit access.

The investment took nine days to fund, and is one of the fastest-funded investments in EquityMultiple's decade-long history. "The strength and experience of the Sponsor coupled with the attractive going-in basis in a great infill location all contributed to the success and speed of the raise," said Marious Sjulsen, EquityMultiple's CIO. "The site is shovel-ready, and construction is expected to begin as soon as the loan closes. We are excited to be part of this project with such a strong team."

The Poindexter Southend project represents an especially timely opportunity for investors. Charlotte remains one of the premier migration destinations in the U.S., with population growth twice the national average since 2010. The city also ranked #2 in U-Haul's 2024 Migration Report , with an estimated 117 new residents per day, fueling continued housing demand. In the South End of Charlotte, where Poindexter Southend is located, this demand is concentrated among renters seeking walkable, amenity-rich neighborhoods with access to transit and employment hubs. Moreover, as an asset class, multifamily has seen a "flight to quality" after the rapid increase in rents post-COVID.

Since its inception in 2015, and aided by its strategic partnership with Marcus & Millichap beginning in 2023, EquityMultiple has developed a targeted, institutional approach to the real estate crowdfunding concept. Through its nationwide network of over 60,000 self-directed investors, EquityMultiple has provided financing for hundreds of commercial real estate transactions, including Poindexter Southend, and distributes a comprehensive track record to investors containing metrics on all investments dating back to 2015. This year, the platform was selected as the "Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Site for Transparency" by Investopedia . Through its subsidiary EM Investment Partners (EMIP) , EquityMultiple has also provided flexible capital markets solutions to dozens of sponsors and operators across the U.S. in various forms: JV equity (LP and co-GP); senior debt; mezzanine and subordinate debt; and preferred equity. The Poindexter Southend project is EquityMultiple's first collaboration with Avery Hall Investments.

