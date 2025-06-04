Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 04.06.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Gestern Kursverdopplung durch Uran-Hoffnung - zündet jetzt der nächste Vervielfacher?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2QNAP | ISIN: KYG532631028 | Ticker-Symbol: 5Y0
Tradegate
03.06.25 | 15:12
5,821 Euro
+1,34 % +0,077
Branche
Internet
Aktienmarkt
FTSE China 50
HANG SENG
1-Jahres-Chart
KUAISHOU TECHNOLOGY Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
KUAISHOU TECHNOLOGY 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
5,6695,80703.06.
5,6545,82603.06.
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
KUAISHOU TECHNOLOGY
KUAISHOU TECHNOLOGY Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
KUAISHOU TECHNOLOGY5,821+1,34 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.