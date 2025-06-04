







LANGKAWI, June 4, 2025 - (ACN Newswire) - The curtain has closed on the 17th edition of the Langkawi International Maritime and Aerospace Exhibition (LIMA'25), which concluded on a high note with RM11 billion in transactions signed over five dynamic days. Co-organised by the Ministry of Defence (MINDEF) and Global Exhibitions & Conferences Sdn Bhd (GEC), LIMA'25 lived up to its theme, "Innovate Today, Thrive Tomorrow", by setting new benchmarks in participation, innovation, and impact.Hosted at the Mahsuri International Exhibition Centre (MIEC) and Resorts World Langkawi from 20 to 24 May, this year's event welcomed more than 860 companies from 24 countries, featured 15 country pavilions, and hosted dignitaries from 64 nations, making it the most internationally represented edition in LIMA's history. With 43 aircrafts and 31 ships from both local and foreign countries, alongside an expanded programme across four exhibition halls and interactive themed zones, the exhibition drew tens of thousands of trade and public visitors.The event was officially launched by the Prime Minister of Malaysia, YAB Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, who underscored the importance of innovation, sustainability, and strategic partnerships in shaping the region's future. It concluded with a grand closing ceremony officiated by the Minister of Defence, YB Dato' Seri Mohamed Khaled bin Nordin, who reaffirmed Malaysia's commitment to regional security and industrial growth.Reflecting on the exhibition's success, GEC Managing Director Abd Hafiz bin Abu Bakar stated: "Success is built on strong pillars - hard work, innovation, learning, and unity. By bringing these elements together at LIMA'25, we have created a platform where progress is possible, and opportunities are open to all."Kedah State Tourism, Culture, Arts, and Entrepreneurship Committee Chairman, Yang Berhormat Datuk Mohd Salleh Saidin, also lauded the event's socioeconomic impact:"I wish to congratulate the Ministry of Defence and Global Exhibitions and Conferences, being the organisers of a successful event. LIMA'25 has delivered far-reaching economic and social benefits for Langkawi and the greater Kedah, contributing positively to our goals for Visit Kedah Year 2025. It has brought the world to our doorstep, creating invaluable exposure and business opportunities for our local SMEs. The spillover effects extend across key sectors - tourism, hospitality, logistics and services - enabling us to unlock the full potential of Kedah's vibrant economy. I am happy to say that restaurants and eateries were always full on a daily basis, and almost all establishments in Langkawi benefitted from LIMA'25, directly or indirectly."He added: "I am confident that events of this calibre will continue to position Kedah as a globally competitive destination, while driving sustainable growth and inclusive development for our people. I hope to see the next edition of LIMA continue to catalyse opportunities for growth, innovation, and global engagement for Kedah and beyond."Highlights included:- Defence and Commercial Sectors: Naval ships and cutting-edge aircraft highlighted Malaysia's commitment to regional security and economic resilience, while local SMEs gained global exposure through dedicated showcases and business matching platforms.- Space and Voyage Segments: ASEAN's growing space ambitions took centre stage, while advanced maritime technologies celebrated Malaysia's pivotal geographic role in global shipping.- Innovation & Sustainability: The Innovation Pavilion spotlighted electric and hybrid aircraft, while the LIMA Green Initiative reinforced ESG principles with a focus on cleaner technology and a net-zero future.- Education Pavilion: Bridging academia and industry, the pavilion prepared the next generation of aerospace and maritime talent through direct industry engagement.- Women, Peace & Security Conference: Promoted inclusive leadership and diversity in the traditionally male-dominated defence and tech sectors.- A.T.M.O.S Sphere: Under LIMA's expanded Space and Innovation pillar, the dome showcased how space technology is driving progress in climate science, telecommunications, navigation, agriculture, and national security.Strategic Outcomes and Economic ImpactOver the course of the event:- Numerous strategic collaborations were forged between local and international players through MoUs, LOIs and contracts, contributing to a total transaction value of RM11 billion- 1400 B2B and 920 B2G meetings were facilitated.- Nine conferences and two industrial competitions were organised.These outcomes affirm LIMA's status as a catalyst for innovation, cross-border collaboration, and inclusive industrial development.Looking Ahead"I extend my heartfelt thanks to every visitor, partner, exhibitor, and the government for the trust and support in making LIMA 2025 a resounding success. Let us keep this spirit of collaboration and innovation alive as we look forward to the next edition," added Hafiz.The 18th edition of LIMA is tentatively scheduled for 2027, with MINDEF and GEC calling on all stakeholders to continue building on the momentum of this landmark event. As LIMA'25 draws to a close, its legacy as a global platform for maritime and aerospace innovation, sustainability, and strategic cooperation is firmly cemented.About LIMAThe Langkawi International Maritime & Aerospace Exhibition (LIMA) is Asia-Pacific's leading showcase for the maritime and aerospace industries. Since its inception, LIMA has provided a dynamic platform for industry leaders, innovators, and policymakers to connect, collaborate, and drive progress in defence, security, and commercial sectors. For updates and participation details, please visit LIMA 2025 | The 17th Langkawi International Maritime and Aerospace Exhibition, or follow LIMA'25 on social media.About Global Exhibitions & Conferences Sdn Bhd (GEC)Global Exhibitions & Conferences Sdn Bhd is a leading event management company specialising in organising and managing high-profile exhibitions, conferences, and trade shows across diverse industries. Established in 2007, the company is renowned for its expertise in creating impactful and innovative events that connect businesses, foster industry growth, and drive global networking opportunities.Corporate Sponsors of LIMA'25- Telekom Malaysia Berhad - Strategic Technology Partner- Bufori - Official Executive Car Provider for DYMM YDPA- Revelot Sdn Bhd - Official Timekeeper- Mercedes Benz (M) Sdn Bhd - Royalties and Government Fleet Provider- Affin Bank Berhad - Official Bank- PETRONAS - Official Fuel Provider- Malaysia Aviation Group (MAB,Firefly & Aerodarat) - Official Airline & Ground Handler- Malaysia Airports Holdings Berhad - Official Airport- Airasia - Supporting Airline- MyCar Asia - E-Hailing Provider- Blueshark Ecosystem Sdn Bhd - ESG Partner- FAMA & FamaCo - Local Partner- Spritzer - Official Mineral Water- Zuspresso - Official BrewerISSUED BY MNAIR PR CONSULTANCY SDN BHDON BEHALF OFGLOBAL EXHIBITIONS & CONFERENCES SDN BHDContacts for Media Enquiries:MNAIR PR Consultancy Sdn BhdSashikala NairDirector, Public Relations+6012 566 9095sashi@mnairpr.comAmeera HaniAssociate Director, Public Relations+6014 224 3296ameera@mnairpr.comGlobal Exhibitions & Conferences Sdn Bhd (GEC)Norul Wajidah Mohamad SaffiruddinExecutive, Corporate Communication and Sponsorship+6013 3811352wajidah@lima2025.comSource: Global Exhibitions & Conferences Sdn BhdLIMACopyright 2025 ACN Newswire . All rights reserved.