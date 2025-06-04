Odyssey Reinsurance Company (OdysseyRe) today announced the appointment of Matthew Sheppard as Deputy Chief Underwriting Officer for the Company's London branch. Mr. Sheppard will work with Chief Underwriting Officer Andre-Francois Rocque to oversee OdysseyRe's London Market reinsurance business.

Mr. Sheppard brings over 20 years of insight and experience to this new role. He joined Odyssey Re in 2010 and has led the Property Treaty Retrocession unit since 2017.

"Matt has demonstrated outstanding underwriting acumen and leadership with OdysseyRe. We're thrilled to have him serve as our first Deputy Chief Underwriting Officer and look forward to him executing his new role," adds Bob Pollock, OdysseyRe's Chief Executive Officer of the London branch.

About OdysseyRe

Odyssey Reinsurance Company is a globally diversified underwriter of property and casualty reinsurance products. Headquartered in Stamford, CT, its operations include a global network of 14 branch and representative offices across five regions: North America, Latin America, EMEA, AsiaPacific and London. OdysseyRe is rated A+ (Superior) by A.M. Best and A+ (Strong) by Standard Poor's. OdysseyRe is the reinsurance arm of Odyssey Group Holdings, Inc., a leading global provider of reinsurance and specialty insurance. Odyssey Group is a subsidiary of Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited. For more information, visit https://odysseyre.com/

