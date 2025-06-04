Newline Group (Newline) today announced the appointment of John Driscoll to Deputy Chief Underwriting Officer. Based in London, Mr. Driscoll will work alongside Newline Group's Chief Underwriting Officer, Andy Pecover, in this newly created position to lead Newline's underwriting performance around the globe.

Mr. Driscoll brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to this new role, having first joined Newline in 2010, and for the last decade leading Newline's Financial Institutions team.

Senior Underwriter, Caroline Smith, has been promoted to Head of Financial Institutions and will lead the Financial Institutions team moving forward. Ms. Smith first joined the team in 2014 and is well poised to take on this new role with over 20 years of underwriting experience in the Financial Institutions market.

"John and Caroline have done a tremendous job as leaders of Newline's Financial Institutions business," stated Bob Pollock, Newline Group's Chief Executive Officer. "Our Company is committed to promoting from within and John and Caroline are the most recent examples of this approach. We're excited about the future and the continued contributions that they will no doubt bring to Newline and our valued customers in their new roles."

About Newline Group

Newline Group is a market leading specialty insurance group that operates through three underwriting platforms, Newline Syndicate 1218 at Lloyd's, Newline Insurance Company Limited and Newline Europe Versicherung AG. Headquartered in London, with offices in the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, Australia, Canada and Latin America, Newline Group underwrites international casualty, cargo and specialty lines of business in more than 80 countries around the world. Newline Group is part of the Odyssey Group, a leading worldwide underwriter of reinsurance and specialty insurance. Odyssey Group is a subsidiary of Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited. For more information, visit newlinegroup.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250603949108/en/

Contacts:

Lisa A. Strasser

+1 (203) 977-6006