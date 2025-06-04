Merus N.V. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Shares

UTRECHT, The Netherlands and CAMBRIDGE, Mass., June 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Merus N.V. (Nasdaq: MRUS) ("Merus", the "Company," "we" and "our"), an oncology company developing innovative, full-length multispecific antibodies and antibody drug conjugates (Biclonics®, Triclonics® and ADClonics®), today announced the pricing of an underwritten public offering of 5,263,158 common shares, at a public offering price of $57.00 per share (the "Offer Shares"). Merus also granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 789,473 common shares (the "Option Shares" and together with the Offer Shares, the "Shares"). The gross proceeds from the offering, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and estimated offering expenses and excluding the underwriters' option to purchase the Option Shares, are expected to be approximately $300.0 million. All of the shares in the offering are to be sold by Merus.

The offering is expected to close on or about June 5, 2025, subject to customary closing conditions.

Merus currently intends to use the net proceeds from the offering, together with its existing cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities, to advance the clinical development of its product candidates, for preclinical research and technology development, and for working capital and general corporate purposes.

Jefferies, BofA Securities, Leerink Partners, Guggenheim Securities, Truist Securities, and LifeSci Capital are acting as joint book-running managers for the offering. Van Lanschot Kempen is acting as lead manager for the offering.

The offering is being made pursuant to a shelf registration statement on Form S-3 that was filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission; BofA Securities NC1-0220-02-25, Attention: Prospectus Department, 201 North Tryon Street, Charlotte, NC 28255-0001, or by email at dg.prospectus_requests@bofa.com; Leerink Partners LLC, Attention: Syndicate Department, 53 State Street, 40th Floor, Boston, MA 02109, by telephone at; Guggenheim Securities, LLC, Attention: Equity Syndicate Department, 330 Madison Avenue, 8th Floor, New York, NY 10017, by telephone at; or Truist Securities, Inc., Attention: Equity Capital Markets, 3333 Peachtree Road NE, 9th Floor, Atlanta, GA 30326 at.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy these securities nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

This press release is an advertisement and not a prospectus within the meaning of either the Prospectus Regulation or the UK Prospectus Regulation.

About Merus N.V.

Merus is an oncology company developing innovative full-length human bispecific and trispecific antibody therapeutics, referred to as Multiclonics®. Multiclonics® are manufactured using industry standard processes and have been observed in preclinical and clinical studies to have several of the same features of conventional human monoclonal antibodies, such as long half-life and low immunogenicity.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements contained in this press release that do not relate to matters of historical fact should be considered forward-looking statements, including without limitation, statements regarding the completion of the proposed offering, the anticipated gross proceeds from the offering and our intended use of any net proceeds from the offering. These forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations. These statements are neither promises nor guarantees, but involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, the following: our need for additional funding, which may not be available and which may require us to restrict our operations or require us to relinquish rights to our technologies or Biclonics®, Triclonics® and multispecific antibody candidates; potential delays in regulatory approval, which would impact our ability to commercialize our product candidates and affect our ability to generate revenue; the lengthy and expensive process of clinical drug development, which has an uncertain outcome; the unpredictable nature of our early stage development efforts for marketable drugs; potential delays in enrollment of patients, which could affect the receipt of necessary regulatory approvals; our reliance on third parties to conduct our clinical trials and the potential for those third parties to not perform satisfactorily; impacts of the global instability caused by the Russia Ukraine conflict and conflict in the Middle East; we may not identify suitable Biclonics® or bispecific antibody candidates under our collaborations or our collaborators may fail to perform adequately under our collaborations; our reliance on third parties to manufacture our product candidates, which may delay, prevent or impair our development and commercialization efforts; protection of our proprietary technology; our patents may be found invalid, unenforceable, circumvented by competitors and our patent applications may be found not to comply with the rules and regulations of patentability; we may fail to prevail in potential lawsuits for infringement of third-party intellectual property; and our registered or unregistered trademarks or trade names may be challenged, infringed, circumvented or declared generic or determined to be infringing on other marks.

These and other important factors discussed under the caption "Risk Factors" in our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2025 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, or SEC, on May 7, 2025, and our other reports filed with the SEC, could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated by the forward-looking statements made in this press release. Any such forward-looking statements represent management's estimates as of the date of this press release. While we may elect to update such forward-looking statements at some point in the future, we disclaim any obligation to do so, even if subsequent events cause our views to change, except as required under applicable law. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing our views as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release.

Multiclonics®, ADClonics®, Biclonics® and Triclonics® are registered trademarks of Merus N.V.

