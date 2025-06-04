Singapore, Singapore--(Newsfile Corp. - June 4, 2025) - Atua AI (TUA), the decentralized AI-powered productivity platform, has advanced its real-time automation capabilities by integrating layered cryptocurrency systems to support high-speed, intelligent operations across Web3. This architectural enhancement strengthens Atua AI's ability to process blockchain data, automate responses, and execute AI-powered tasks with unprecedented efficiency and scalability.

Real-time AI automation powered by layered blockchain infrastructure

By leveraging a layered structure across blockchains like Ethereum, BNB Chain, and XRP Ledger, Atua AI optimizes how AI modules-including Chat, Writer, and Classifier-interact with live on-chain activity. Tasks such as financial reporting, real-time analytics, and smart contract automation now benefit from reduced latency, parallel execution, and automated failover between layers for maximum reliability.

This approach allows enterprises to build intelligent systems that respond instantly to market signals, user behavior, or governance events, while maintaining performance integrity across high-traffic networks. The layered infrastructure also enables predictive AI to scale based on blockchain congestion levels and transaction priorities, ensuring consistent quality of service.

Atua AI's integration of layered cryptocurrency systems reflects its commitment to pioneering infrastructure-level innovation in Web3. With this evolution, the platform empowers users to harness the full potential of real-time AI in decentralized environments, delivering speed, intelligence, and resilience where it matters most.

About Atua AI

Atua AI offers AI-powered productivity and creativity tools in the Web3 space. Its features include Chat, Writer, Imagine, Voiceover, and Classifier-all designed to empower users with intelligent, decentralized solutions for content creation, coding, analysis, and more.

