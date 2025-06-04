Singapore, Singapore--(Newsfile Corp. - June 4, 2025) - Colle AI (COLLE), the AI-driven NFT creation platform, has refined its creator suite to support advanced personalization workflows, offering artists and developers more intuitive control over their NFTs. These updates focus on expanding customization, simplifying UI elements, and enabling real-time metadata manipulation.

With the improved toolkit, users can now personalize traits, visuals, and metadata directly through Colle AI's interface-driven by an adaptive AI engine that automates formatting and compatibility across supported blockchains. The result is a smarter minting experience that preserves uniqueness without added complexity.

These refined tools also introduce dynamic presets for layered NFTs, allowing creators to set randomized or user-defined personalization rules while ensuring full cross-chain compatibility with Ethereum, Solana, XRP, Bitcoin, and BNB Chain.

Colle AI's personalization engine represents a major step forward in creator empowerment, enabling more expressive NFT design that scales with intelligent infrastructure across the evolving Web3 landscape.

About Colle AI

Colle AI leverages AI technology to simplify the NFT creation process, empowering artists and creators to easily transform their ideas into digital assets. The platform aims to make NFT creation more accessible, fostering innovation in the digital art space.

