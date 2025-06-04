H.U. Group Holdings Inc. and its wholly-owned subsidiary Fujirebio today announced the availability of the Lumipulse G sTREM2 assay for the fully automated LUMIPULSE® G immunoassay analyzers. This CLEIA (chemiluminescent enzyme immunoassay) assay is available for Research Use Only (RUO) and allows for the quantitative measurement of soluble Triggering Receptor Expressed on Myeloid Cells 2 (sTREM2) in human cerebrospinal fluid (CSF) and blood within just 35 minutes.

sTREM2 is a promising biomarker of microglial activation, offering researchers insights into neuroinflammation linked to Alzheimer's and other neurodegenerative diseases. sTREM2 can be valuable for capturing the dynamics of inflammatory responses or for monitoring inflammatory modulators. This test complements Fujirebio's growing portfolio of neuro biomarkers, including GFAP, NfL, and pTau, and reinforces the company's leading position in advancing neuro biomarker research tools and diagnostics.

"By adding sTREM2 to our neuro portfolio, we're enabling a more comprehensive view of neurological disease mechanisms," said Goki Ishikawa, President and CEO of Fujirebio Holdings, Inc. "sTREM2 complements established biomarkers like GFAP, NfL, and pTau by adding essential insight into neuroinflammation offering a more complete picture of the disease on a single platform."

The new test allows researchers and clinical research professionals to further study and understand the potential clinical utility of this promising microglial biomarker. The availability of the assay on the fully automated random access LUMIPULSE G analyzers gives researchers access to convenient, accurate, and robust measurement of sTREM2. Already widely available for routine use in neurological disease testing worldwide, these analyzers meet all necessary quality, throughput, and regulatory requirements.

About Fujirebio

Fujirebio, a member of H.U. Group Holdings Inc., is a global leader in the field of high-quality RUO and in vitro diagnostics (IVD) testing. It has more than 50 years' accumulated experience in the conception, development, production and worldwide commercialization of robust IVD products.

Fujirebio was the first company to develop and market CSF biomarkers under the Innogenetics brand over 25 years ago. Fujirebio offers a comprehensive line-up of manual and fully automated assays for neurological diseases and consistently partners with organizations and clinical experts across the world to develop new pathways for earlier, easier and more complete neurodegenerative diagnostic tools.

