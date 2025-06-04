CertiCon, a high-tech engineering company and part of the HTEC Group, has been awarded the prestigious Supplier Award 2024 by Frequentis, a global leader in communication and information systems for safety-critical applications. This marks the second consecutive year that CertiCon has been recognized as one of the three Frequentis's top-performing suppliers.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250603419703/en/

CertiCon, an HTEC company, honored with Supplier Award 2024 by Frequentis for outstanding performance and sustainability

The award celebrates exceptional supplier performance across key criteria including quality, pricing, technical support, customer care, and sustainability. CertiCon stood out not only for its reliable and innovative engineering services, but also for its commitment to corporate social responsibility.

In addition to the supplier ranking, CertiCon received a special Sustainability Award, distinguishing it as the only supplier recognized in this category. The award highlights CertiCon's consistent efforts to promote ethical business practices, uphold labor standards, foster inclusive employee programs, support local communities, and minimize environmental impact.

Both awards were presented at the Frequentis Supplier Award Ceremony held on May 14, 2025, at the company's headquarters in Vienna, by Mr. Karl Wannenmacher, CTO and member of the Frequentis executive board.

"We are proud to see CertiCon being recognized by one of our most valued partners," said Adrian Karas, Software Solutions Director at CertiCon. "This award reinforces the excellence of CertiCon's people and their deep commitment to delivering premium high-tech engineering services and advancing human well-being through technology."

Now part of the HTEC Group, CertiCon continues to blend applied research with cutting-edge development to deliver advanced digital solutions across sectors such as medical technology, industrial automation, and automotive systems.

About HTEC

HTEC Group Inc. is a global AI-first provider of strategic, software and hardware embedded design and engineering services, specializing in Advanced Technologies, Financial Services, MedTech, Automotive, Telco, and Enterprise Software Platforms. HTEC has a proven track record of helping Fortune 500 and hyper-growth companies solve complex engineering challenges, drive efficiency, reduce risks, and accelerate time to market. HTEC prides itself on attracting top talent and has strategically chosen the locations of its 20+ excellence centers to enable this.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250603419703/en/

Contacts:

For media inquiries please contact HTEC Media Relations, media@htecgroup.com