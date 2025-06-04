Alpha Growth PLC: Alpha Alternative Assets Fund Update

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM / ACCESS Newswire / June 4, 2025 / Alpha Growth Plc, a leading financial services company in the life insurance-linked asset/wealth management business, is pleased to provide the following update for its group company, Alpha Growth Management LLC.

Alpha Growth Management LLC, a specialist in esoteric and longevity-based investments, announces a performance and strategy update for the Alpha Alternative Assets Fund (Nasdaq: I Shares - AAACX and A Shares - AACAX) since the firm assumed management in September 2022.

Strategic Transition and Investment Focus

In September 2022, Alpha Growth Management LLC took over as investment adviser for AAAF, implementing a new strategy centered on longevity and esoteric assets. The fund now targets structured settlement receivables, legal finance, life settlements, royalties, and other unconventional assets designed to deliver low correlation to traditional markets and offer unique risk premiums. This approach leverages Alpha Growth's extensive expertise in sourcing and managing assets that are typically inaccessible to most investors with limited quarterly liquidity through the interval fund structure.

Performance Overview: September 2022 - May 2025

Trailing twelve months (1 year) as of 5/31/2025: AAAF continued its positive momentum, posting a 7.44% net return.

2024: AAAF continued its positive momentum, posting a 5.85% return year-to-date as of December 31, 2024. This performance outpaced its benchmark, which returned 3.60% during the same period.

2023: The fund achieved a positive annual return of 1.99% for the full year 2023, marking a turnaround from prior declines and reflecting early benefits of the revised investment approach.

2022 (Post-Transition Partial Year): Following the management change, AAAF returned -1.24% for the period ending September 30, 2022, outperforming the Bloomberg Barclays Global Aggregate Index, which returned -5.14% in the same period.

Key Differentiators and Portfolio Construction

Dual-Strategy Approach: AAAF employs a dual-sleeve structure, balancing illiquid longevity assets with a liquid sleeve to manage cash flow and provide quarterly repurchase offers.

Diversification and Risk Management: The fund's portfolio is constructed to minimize correlation with traditional equity and bond markets, offering investors potential refuge from broader market volatility.

Quarterly Liquidity: Asan interval fund, AAAF provides quarterly repurchase offers, allowing investors periodic access to liquidity while maintaining exposure to less liquid, potential higher-yielding assets.

Industry Context

AAAF's recent performance demonstrates the potential of alternative strategies to deliver value in a challenging and evolving investment environment. The fund's focus on longevity and esoteric assets positions it within the interval fund landscape, providing access to asset classes traditionally reserved for institutional investors.

About Alpha Growth Management LLC

Alpha Growth Management LLC is a US-registered investment adviser specializing in alternative investment strategies, with a focus on esoteric and longevity assets. The firm is committed to delivering innovative portfolio solutions that provide diversification and enhanced return opportunities for investors.

For more information on Alpha Alternative Assets Fund, please visit https://funds.alphagrowthmgt.com/

About Alpha Growth plc

Specialist in Longevity Assets

Alpha Growth plc is a financial advisory business providing specialist consultancy, advisory, and supplementary services to institutional and qualified investors globally in the multi-billion dollar market of longevity assets and insurance linked asset and wealth management. Building on its well-established network, the Alpha Growth group has a unique position in the insurance and asset services and investment business, as a listed entity with global reach. The group's strategy is to expand its advisory and business services via acquisitions and joint ventures in the UK and the US to attain commercial scale and provide holistic solutions to alternative institutional investors who are in need of specialized skills and unique access to deploy their financial resource in longevity assets.

Longevity Assets and Non-correlation

As a longevity asset, it is non-correlated to the real estate, equity capital and commodity markets. Its value is a function of time because as time passes the value gets closer to the face value of the policy. Hence creating a steady increase in the net asset value of the investment. This makes it highly attractive to investors wishing to counteract volatility within an investment portfolio and add yield.

Note: The Company only advises on and manages Longevity Assets that originate in the USA where the structured and life settlement market is highly regulated.

Important Disclosures

THIS IS NEITHER AN OFFER TO SELL NOR A SOLICITATION TO PURCHASE ANY SECURITY. INVESTORS SHOULD CAREFULLY CONSIDER THE INVESTMENT OBJECTIVES, RISKS, CHARGES AND EXPENSES OF THE ALPHA ALTERNATIVE ASSETS FUND.

IMPORTANT RISK INFORMATION: Investing in esoteric assets involves unique risks, distinct from those associated with traditional asset classes. These risks may include, but are not limited to, liquidity risk, market risk, regulatory risk, and valuation risk. Investors should be aware that the value of esoteric assets may fluctuate, and there is a possibility of partial or total loss of investment. Investors should be aware that these assets may not align with traditional risk models, leading to increased volatility and heightened sensitivity to external factors. Before engaging in esoteric asset investments, it is advisable for investors to thoroughly understand the associated risks, seek professional guidance, and stay informed about market developments. Due diligence is crucial, as thorough research and expert advice are essential to navigating the complexities associated with esoteric assets. Past performance is not indicative of future results, and the unique characteristics of esoteric assets require careful consideration and a well-informed investment strategy.

Investing in the Fund's shares involves risks, including the following: The Fund's shares have limited pricing or performance history. Shares of the Fund will not be listed on any securities exchange, which makes them inherently illiquid. There is no secondary market for the Fund's shares, and it is not anticipated that a secondary market will develop. The shares of the Fund are not redeemable. Although the Fund will offer to repurchase at least 5% of outstanding shares on a quarterly basis in accordance with the Fund's repurchase policy, the Fund will not be required to repurchase shares at a shareholder's option nor will shares be exchangeable for units, interests or shares of any security. The Fund is not required to extend, and shareholders should not expect the Fund's Board of Trustees to authorize, repurchase offers in excess of 5% of outstanding shares. Regardless of how the Fund performs, an investor may not be able to sell or otherwise liquidate his or her shares whenever such investor would prefer and, except to the extent permitted under the quarterly repurchase offer, will be unable to reduce his or her exposure on any market downturn. If and to the extent that a public trading market ever develops, shares of closed-end investment companies, such as the Fund, may have a tendency to trade frequently at a discount from their NAV per share and initial offering prices. An investment in the Fund's shares is not suitable for investors who cannot tolerate risk of loss or who require liquidity, other than liquidity provided through the Fund's repurchase policy. Alternative investments are highly speculative and involve a great degree of risk and are not suitable for all investors. Full loss of principal is possible. The fund may engage in the use of leverage and other speculative investment practices, such as short sales, options, derivatives, futures and illiquid investments that may increase the risk of investment loss. Investment return and principal value will fluctuate so that an investor's shares, when redeemed, may be worth more or less than original cost.

IMPORTANT DEFINITIONS: Esoteric Assets: Esoteric Assets refer to debts or other financial instruments with a complex structure that is properly understood by only a few people with specialized knowledge.

Litigation Finance, also known as third-party litigation funding, is a financial arrangement where a third party provides capital to a plaintiff or defendant in a lawsuit, in exchange for a share of any resulting settlement or judgment.

Correlation refers to the degree to which the price of a particular asset or investment moves to the overall stock market.

A Life Settlement is the sale of an existing life insurance policy to a third party for a lump-sum payment, typically more than the policy's cash surrender value but less than the death benefit. The buyer becomes the new policy owner and beneficiary.

Structured Settlements are legal settlements paid out as an annuity rather than in a lump sum, usually with certain tax advantages for the recipient and savings for the payer.

A Royalty Deal is an agreement where someone receives a payment, typically a percentage of revenue or a fixed amount per unit, for the use of their property, intellectual property, or assets.

SPE or Special Purpose Entity, is a legal entity (often a limited company) created to fulfill specific or temporary objectives, often used to isolate financial risks or manage specific asset.

Non-Bid: A contract awarded or executed without seeking bids or proposals from any other potential bidder or offerer.

Non Flow: Unlike equities that may pay out no cash flows to investors, or variable-income securities, where payments can change based on some underlying measure, such as short-term interest rates, the payments of a fixed-income security are known in advance and remain fixed throughout.

Non-Market:: Not relating to or influenced by the demand of people to buy certain things or the supply of things to be purchased.

Non-Auctioned: Do not participate in a formal auction for the securities but instead accept the market price set by other participants.

Non-Brokered:: A company sells the security directly to investors. By doing this, the company can forgo the fees and hassle of hiring a broker (often an investment bank) and maintains more control over the selling process.

Alpha: Alpha is used in finance as a measure of performance, indicating when a strategy, trader, or portfolio manager has managed to beat the market return or other benchmark over some period.

DIVERSIFICATION DOES NOT GUARANTEE AGAINST A LOSS.

BEFORE INVESTING YOU SHOULD CAREFULLY CONSIDER THE FUND'S INVESTMENT OBJECTIVES, RISKS, CHARGES AND EXPENSES. THIS AND OTHER INFORMATION IS IN THE PROSPECTUS, A COPY OF WHICH MAY BE OBTAINED FROM ALPHAGROWTHMGT.COM. PLEASE READ THE PROSPECTUS CAREFULLY BEFORE YOU INVEST.

