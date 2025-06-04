Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 4, 2025) - Sherpa II Holdings Corp. (TSXV: SHRP) ("Sherpa II" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the execution of a definitive purchase agreement (the "Agreement") dated June 3, 2025 for the high grade copper-silver Bakar Property ("Bakar" or the "Property") located on northern Vancouver Island in British Columbia from District Metals Corp. ("District") (TSXV: DMX) (Nasdaq First North: DMXSE SDB) (OTCQB: DMXCF) (FSE: DFPP).

Thomas O'Neill, CEO of Sherpa II, commented: "The purchase of the remaining ownership of the Bakar Property on northern Vancouver Island, British Columbia will allow Sherpa II to continue to advance the Bakar Property on a 100% ownership basis."

Transaction Highlights

Under the Agreement, Sherpa II will acquire District's remaining approximate 25% interest in the Bakar Property by the issuance of 1.5 million common shares of Sherpa II. Closing of the transaction remains subject to customary closing conditions, including acceptance by the TSX Venture Exchange.

About the Company

Sherpa II Holdings Corp. is a Canadian junior mineral exploration company with a majority interest in the Bakar Property located in northwestern Vancouver Island, British Columbia and a 100% undivided interest in all technical data relating to the Bakar Claims.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release contains certain forward-looking statements, including the Company's intention to complete the purchase of the remaining interest in the Bakar Property and the expected acceptance of the TSX Venture Exchange. Wherever possible, words such as "may", "will", "should", "could", "expect", "plan", "intend", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "predict" or "potential" or the negative or other variations of these words, or similar words or phrases, have been used to identify these forward-looking statements. These statements reflect management's current beliefs and are based on information currently available to management as at the date hereof.

Forward-looking statements involve significant risk, uncertainties and assumptions. Many factors could cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from the results discussed or implied in the forward-looking statements. These factors should be considered carefully and readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements. Although the forward-looking statements contained in this news release are based upon what management believes to be reasonable assumptions, the Company cannot assure readers that actual results will be consistent with these forward-looking statements. The Company assumes no obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances, except as required by law.

