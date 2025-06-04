Independent testing laboratory Kiwa-PVEL today published the 11th edition of its PV Module Reliability Scorecard, having extensively tested PV modules from 50 different manufacturers. The scorecard reveals improvements in energy yield per watt-peak and resistance to potential-induced degradation, but an increase in breakage under mechanical stress and hail simulations, and an overall higher failure rate are cause for concern to many. The Module Reliability Scorecard, published annually by PV module testing laboratory Kiwa-PVEL, released its 11th edition today. The scorecard summarizes the results ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...