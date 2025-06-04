Aizon and Sequence are pleased to announce a new strategic partnership aimed at delivering comprehensive, AI-powered solutions for the pharmaceutical industry. This collaboration will combine Aizon's cutting-edge AI and data analytics platform with Sequence's engineering and compliance expertise to deliver intelligent, compliant, and manufacturing-centric solutions that accelerate digital transformation in regulated environments.

Sequence, established in 2002, is a consulting firm specializing in engineering and compliance for pharmaceutical manufacturing, laboratories, and computerized systems. With a strong track record of serving major pharmaceutical corporations, Sequence offers a range of services including project-based consulting, managed services, and specialized support.

Aizon brings to the partnership its innovative AI-driven pharma manufacturing optimization platform, which empowers pharmaceutical companies to optimize processes, gain real-time insights from manufacturing data, and ensure compliance. Aizon's technology enables predictive analytics, advanced process control, and streamlined quality management, driving significant improvements in operational efficiency and product quality.

This partnership will focus on integrating Aizon's AI-driven insights with Sequence's capabilities to offer clients a seamless approach to:

The partnership will offer an accelerated approach to the digital transformation of manufacturing operations, achieving full digitalization within just six weeks. This rapid implementation will minimize disruption and enable clients to quickly realize the benefits of digital processes, including improved data visibility, streamlined workflows, and enhanced operational control. Accelerate facility startup and validation: By leveraging AI to optimize CQV processes, the partnership will help biopharmaceutical companies bring new facilities online faster and more efficiently.

The combination of AI-powered analytics and CQV expertise will enable real-time monitoring and optimization of manufacturing processes, leading to improved yield and reduced variability. Strengthen data-driven decision-making: The partnership will provide clients with actionable insights from manufacturing data, empowering them to make informed decisions that improve quality and efficiency.

"This partnership represents an exciting opportunity to drive significant value for the pharmaceutical industry," said Pep Gubau, Co-founder and CEO of Aizon. "By combining our AI capabilities with Sequence's deep understanding of engineering and compliance, we can empower companies to accelerate innovation, optimize manufacturing, and ultimately deliver life-saving therapies to patients faster."

"Sequence is thrilled to partner with Aizon to provide our clients with a more comprehensive and innovative approach to manufacturing," said Justin Wood, Chief Services Officer at Sequence. "Together, we will leverage our combined expertise to streamline the implementation process, enhance operational efficiency, and support our clients in achieving their goals of delivering high-quality products to the market more quickly."

About Sequence

Sequence Inc. provides turn-key consulting solutions and services for the pharmaceutical manufacturing industry with a focus on engineering and compliance. With over 20 years of experience, Sequence provides a full suite of services from initial planning and strategy to execution and ongoing support, ensuring clients' facilities are fit for intended use and meet all regulatory requirements. Founded in 2002, Sequence provides consulting solutions to clients across the U.S. and parts of Europe. The company is headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina with a second hub in Framingham, Massachusetts. Learn more at Sequenceqcs.com.

About Aizon

Aizon is leading pharmaceutical manufacturing innovation with a unified, GMP-compliant predictive analytics platform. What sets Aizon apart is its unique integration of intelligent batch records, a contextualized lakehouse, and a purpose-built foundation for GMP-grade AI industrialization. Backed by over a decade of experience delivering AI-driven outcomes, such as increased yield, reduced COGS, and greater capacity, Aizon's platform combines ease of use, flexibility, and scalability. This empowers customers to enhance decision-making and drive measurable impact on their P&L. Learn more at aizon.ai.

