TXOne Networks Introduces Breakthrough Capability for Intelligent Vulnerability Mitigation in New Release of TXOne SageOne

TXOne Networks' OT Cybersecurity Governance Platform uniquely provides meaningful guidance on which CPS vulnerabilities legitimately require priority attention to safeguard operations

TAIPEI, June 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- TXOne Networks, a leader in Cyber-Physical Systems (CPS) security, today announced an expanded new version of its SageOne OT Cybersecurity Governance Platform. Already relied upon by many industrial leaders across sectors with exacting cybersecurity requirements, TXOne SageOne has been enhanced to deliver a novel capability for intelligent vulnerability mitigation.

One of the most common challenges faced by (operational technology) OT cybersecurity practitioners is how to patch effectively under time constraints-making risk-based prioritization essential. TXOne SageOne uniquely integrates external intelligence on emerging threats, the specific operational context of each manufacturer and industry-standard vulnerability scoring to provide meaningful, tailored guidance to the organization's security team. The TXOne Networks solution implements a rigorous, three-phase approach to risk-based vulnerability management:

Assess -TXOne SageOne pulls deep, OS-level vulnerability and configuration data-augmented by real-time threat intelligence-to build an accurate, context-rich view of every CPS asset's true risk exposure.

-TXOne SageOne pulls deep, OS-level vulnerability and configuration data-augmented by real-time threat intelligence-to build an accurate, context-rich view of every CPS asset's true risk exposure. Prioritize -Asset criticality, observed attack patterns and existing defenses are fused into TXOne Networks' proprietary Vulnerability Situational Awareness Rating (VSAR) risk score to distill thousands of potential flaws to the few that truly demand attention.

-Asset criticality, observed attack patterns and existing defenses are fused into TXOne Networks' proprietary Vulnerability Situational Awareness Rating (VSAR) risk score to distill thousands of potential flaws to the few that truly demand attention. Remediate-TXOne SageOne automatically interprets each asset's context (device type, operational status and business impact) and prescribes the optimal mitigation path (full patching, virtual patching or just-In-time guided micro-segmentation) without disrupting production.

CPS consist of mission-critical assets and sophisticated computation and shutting down a production line to implement a patch on such a system or to undertake other protective measures in the OT network generally is not an option. Conventional cybersecurity management platforms rely on vulnerability scoring that is predicated on concepts and protocols borrowed from information technology (IT). That information is useful in OT cybersecurity-but impractical if relied upon alone. Conventional systems often indicate thousands of high-priority vulnerabilities across a large-scale manufacturing environment. A security team tasked with securing OT often is no more than 10 people, so the practical reality is the majority of alerts generated by today's conventional systems go unaddressed.

TXOne SageOne, however, narrows guidance to a manageable number of legitimately critical vulnerabilities that demand immediate action across a given manufacturer's OT threat landscape. Armed with a holistic, dependable overview of the truly urgent threats to its corporate environment, the security team is positioned to immediately take concrete, meaningful steps to protect people, OT assets and processes.

"TXOne SageOne represents a breakthrough in OT security governance, having been conceived and purpose-built from the ground up to address the unique cybersecurity needs of OT networks and systems-not IT," said Dr. Terence Liu, CEO of TXOne Networks. "The latest release introduces intelligent vulnerability mitigation capabilities that underscore this differentiation, empowering security teams with tools tailored to the specific nature of OT environments and delivering actionable insights that lead to achievable, impactful outcomes.

All of TXOne Networks' industry-leading point products for CPS security are centrally controlled via the SageOne platform-Stellar for endpoint protection, Element for security inspection and Edge for network defense. As the central hub for all TXOne Networks security offerings, SageOne brings Element, Stellar, and Edge into seamless collaboration to deliver unified visibility, centralized control and optimized vulnerability management. TXOne SageOne provides a comprehensive, detailed and easy-to-understand visualization of the precise security posture of operations at any given moment.

For more information on TXOne SageOne, please visit https://www.txone.com/products/cps-protection-platform/txone-sageone/.

Follow TXOne Networks on Blog , Twitter , and LinkedIn .

About TXOne Networks

TXOne Networks offers cybersecurity solutions that ensure the reliability and safety of industrial control systems and operational technology environments. TXOne Networks works together with both leading manufacturers and critical infrastructure operators to develop practical, operations-friendly approaches to cyber defense. TXOne Networks offers both network-based and endpoint-based products to secure the OT network and mission-critical devices using a real-time, defense-in-depth approach. www.txone.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2700872/TXOne_SageOne_provides_a_comprehensive__detailed_and_easy_to_understand_visualization_of_the_precise.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/txone-networks-introduces-breakthrough-capability-for-intelligent-vulnerability-mitigation-in-new-release-of-txone-sageone-302470507.html