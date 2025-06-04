Surge Protection Devices Market worth $3.95 billion by 2030 | MarketsandMarkets

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., June 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The global Surge Protection Devices Market is anticipated to grow from estimated USD 2.98 billion in 2025 to USD 3.95 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period. The Surge Protection Devices Market is expected to grow significantly due to the rising adoption of sensitive electronic equipment and the increasing occurrence of power surges and lightning strikes. Growing investments in smart grids and renewable energy infrastructure drive demand for advanced surge protection solutions.

By technology, Type 2 segment is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period.

The Type 2 segment of the Surge Protection Devices Market is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period due to its widespread use as the primary defense against transient overvoltages in residential, commercial, and industrial settings. Type 2 SPDs, installed at distribution boards, provide the best possible balance between protection capacity and affordability, enabling the protection of internal electrical circuits and associated equipment. Because of their simplicity of installation and compliance with international safety standards such as IEC 61643, they have been widely adopted in both developed and emerging markets. Also, the growing need for constant power in smart offices, homes, and industrial automation systems reinforces their market dominance and speeds up their deployment.

By end user, data centers is projected to witness the fastest growth rate in the Surge Protection Devices Market during the forecast period.

The data centers segment within the Surge Protection Devices Market is projected to be the most rapidly growing end user segment during the forecast period as cloud computing, digital services, and edge computing infrastructure are being deployed at a rapid pace globally. Data centers contain extremely important electronic equipment that needs uninterrupted clean power with zero downtime, and any surge protection device or power disturbances can cause expensive service interruptions or loss of data. Power disturbances, surges, and transient voltages can all be serious threats to the operations in these facilities, and surge protection has been made a high priority for data center operators. Also, as hyperscale and colocation facilities are being built at an increasing rate across emerging markets, along with strict compliance requirements for power quality and system reliability, there is increased demand for high-performance SPDs in this segment.

By nominal discharge current, 10-25 kA is anticipated to dominate the Surge Protection Devices Market during the forecast period.

The 10-25 kA nominal discharge current segment is expected to be the fastest-growing segment of the Surge Protection Devices Market during the forecast period, balancing performance and cost for applications in residential, commercial, and light industrial settings where moderate surge events are anticipated, this growing demand due to increasing smart home, office automation, and mid-scale industrial equipment is complemented by global safety standards that include SPDs in their requirements and utility needs on both new and existing electrical installations.

Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the Surge Protection Devices Market during the forecast period.

During the forecast period, Asia Pacific is projected to be the fastest-growing region in the Surge Protection Devices Market, as countries such as China, India, Japan, Australia, and the Rest of Asia Pacific witnessed rapid urbanization, industrialization, and expanding infrastructure that demand reliable power systems for growing populations, digital economies, and investments in data centers, manufacturing, and smart city projects. Frequent power fluctuations, an unstable grid infrastructure in some areas, and increased incidences of lightning strikes also contribute to the surge protection device (SPD) market across Asia-Pacific. In addition, government initiatives to upgrade energy infrastructure and growing residential and commercial development are expected to increase demand for SPDs across the region.

Key Players

Some of the major players in the Surge Protection Devices Market are ABB (Switzerland), Schneider Electric (France), Siemens (Germany), Eaton (Ireland), and Emerson Electric Co (US). The major strategies adopted by these players include new product launches, investments, and acquisitions.

ABB

ABB (Switzerland) is a global leader in electrification and automation technologies, with a significant presence in the surge protection devices market. The company offers a full range of SPDs for protecting electrical installations from voltage transients caused by lightning, load switching through utility, or sudden disturbances. ABB's continual innovations, such as support of sustainable solutions, make it an important partner in ensuring reliable, efficient surge protection in different sectors. The company operates through four focused business segments: Electrification, Motion, Process Automation, and Robotics & Discrete Automation. The SPD products of ABB are supplied through its Electrification business segment. The core Electrification business portfolio includes digital and connected innovations for low and medium voltage, electric vehicle (EV) infrastructure, modular substations, distribution automation, power protection, wiring accessories, switchgear, enclosures, cabling, sensing, and control. It also delivers services to enhance the reliability, availability, predictability, and sustainability of electrical systems. A strategic approach to local production and market adaptation marks ABB's global presence. The company operates manufacturing facilities across Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas, ensuring proximity to key markets and customers.

Siemens

Siemens (Germany) is a global powerhouse in electrification, automation, and digitalization. This company is well-known for its innovative technologies that span various industries, such as energy, healthcare, transportation, and infrastructure. With its Smart Infrastructure division, Siemens tackles the pressing demand for safe, efficient, and smart electrical systems, making it a significant player in the global surge protection devices market. Thanks to its rich history of engineering excellence and ongoing innovation, Siemens has become a go-to partner for robust and sustainable power infrastructure solutions. The company operates through four main business segments: Siemens Healthiness, Smart Infrastructure, Digital Industries, and Mobility. It offers a wide array of surge protection devices within the Smart Infrastructure segment. In this field, Siemens provides a comprehensive selection of products designed to shield electrical installations from transient overvoltage and voltage spikes. Their portfolio features Type 1, Type 2, and Type 3 SPDs, catering to residential, commercial, and industrial needs. Siemens' surge protective solutions are favored for their reliability, straightforward installation, and maintenance-free operation, ensuring critical assets remain protected. With a strong global presence, Siemens has major operations in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and the Middle East & Africa. The company boasts a network of manufacturing facilities, R&D centers, and sales offices strategically positioned to serve regional markets efficiently.

Eaton

Eaton (Ireland) is a global power management company that plays a significant role in the surge protection devices market through its Electrical Sector division. The company offers a broad portfolio of surge protection solutions tailored for industrial, commercial, and residential applications. Eaton's SPD products are designed to protect electrical systems and sensitive equipment from transient overvoltage caused by lightning strikes, switching operations, and other power disturbances. Eaton is aligning its SPD offerings with the growing global demand for resilient infrastructure, smart buildings, and data centers. The company's surge protection solutions are increasingly embedded in energy management systems and smart grid technologies, allowing for remote monitoring, predictive maintenance, and enhanced equipment uptime. With global manufacturing capabilities and a strong distribution network, Eaton is well-positioned to capture demand across developed and emerging markets. The company operates through five business segments: Electrical Global, Electrical Americas, Aerospace, Vehicle, and e-Mobility. The company provides its surge protection device under the Electrical Americas and Electrical Global business segments. Electrical America and Electrical Global business segments' sales are primarily for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single-phase power quality and connectivity, three-phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and services. Eaton has a robust global geographical presence, operating in over 175 countries with manufacturing facilities, sales offices, and service centers strategically located across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

