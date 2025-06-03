Anzeige
Mittwoch, 04.06.2025
Neuer Top-Geologe an Bord - zündet jetzt die nächste Kursrakete?
WKN: A41BJE | ISIN: US74102L5012 | Ticker-Symbol: 3KM0
NASDAQ
27.05.25 | 20:42
5,840 US-Dollar
0,00 % 0,000
Presidio Property Trust, Inc.: Presidio Regains Compliance with Nasdaq Minimum Bid Price Requirement

SAN DIEGO, June 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Presidio Property Trust, Inc. ("Presidio" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: SQFT; SQFTP; SQFTW), an internally managed, diversified real estate investment trust ("REIT"), today announced that it has received formal notice from Nasdaq stating that the Company has regained compliance with the minimum bid price requirement set forth in Nasdaq Listing Rule 5550(a)(2). The Company's common stock will continue to be listed and traded on Nasdaq..

To regain compliance with the Listing Rule, the Company's common stock was required to maintain a minimum closing bid price of $1.00 or more for at least 10 consecutive business days, which was achieved on June 2, 2025. Nasdaq has stated that this matter is now closed.

About Presidio Property Trust

Presidio is an internally managed, diversified REIT with holdings in model home properties which are triple-net leased to homebuilders, office, industrial, and retail properties. Presidio's model homes are leased to homebuilders located primarily in the sun belt states. Presidio's office, industrial, and retail properties are located primarily in Colorado, with properties also located in Maryland, North Dakota, Texas, and Southern California. For more information on Presidio, please visit Presidio's website at https://www.PresidioPT.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and other federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical, including statements regarding management's intentions, beliefs, expectations, representations, plans or predictions of the future, and are typically identified by such words as "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "estimate," "may," "will," "should" and "could." Because such statements include risks, uncertainties and contingencies, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements also include statements relating to the closing of the business combination with Conduit within a certain timeframe or at all. These forward-looking statements are based upon the Company's present expectations, but these statements are not guaranteed to occur. Except as required by law, the Company disclaims any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement to reflect changes in underlying assumptions or factors, of new information, data or methods, future events or other changes. Investors should not place undue reliance upon forward-looking statements. For further discussion of the factors that could affect outcomes, please refer to the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's documents filed with the SEC, copies of which are available on the SEC's website, www.sec.gov.

Investor Relations Contact:

Presidio Property Trust, Inc.
Lowell Hartkorn, Investor Relations
LHartkorn@presidiopt.com
Telephone: (760) 471-8536 x1244

This press release was published by a CLEAR® Verified individual.


© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
