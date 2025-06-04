Anzeige
Neuer Top-Geologe an Bord - zündet jetzt die nächste Kursrakete?
WKN: A0D973 | ISIN: CA57773Y2096 | Ticker-Symbol: MP9
Frankfurt
03.06.25 | 15:29
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
04.06.2025 02:18 Uhr
Maxim Power Corp. Announces Annual General and Special Meeting Election Results

CALGARY, Alberta, June 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Maxim Power Corp. ("MAXIM" or the "Corporation") (TSX: MXG) announced today the final director election results from its 2025 annual general and special meeting of shareholders held on June 3, 2025 (the "Meeting"). A ballot was conducted at the Meeting with respect to the election of the directors to hold office until the next annual meeting of shareholders. According to the proxies received and ballots cast, the following directors were elected at the Meeting to hold office until the next annual meeting of shareholders or until their successors are elected or appointed, unless such office is earlier vacated in accordance with the by-laws of the Corporation:

Nominee# Votes
For		% Votes
For		# Votes
Withheld		% Votes
Withheld
Wiley D. Auch53,013,94999.71155,0120.29
M. Bruce Chernoff52,801,48399.31367,4780.69
Michael Mayder53,156,44999.9812,5120.02
Brad Wall53,013,61999.71155,3420.29
Andrea Whyte53,012,94999.71156,0120.29
W. Brett Wilson52,801,17399.31367,7880.69

In addition to the foregoing, all unallocated stock options issuable pursuant to the Corporation's Stock Option Plan were approved and authorized at the Meeting until June 3, 2028, as described in the Information Circular of the Corporation dated April 21, 2025. The results of the vote by way of ballot were as follows:

Votes For% Votes ForVotes Against% of Votes Against
52,443,68098.64725,2811.36

Shareholders were also asked to consider and, if thought fit, approve an ordinary resolution to confirm the amended and restated By-Law No.1 of the Corporation, as described in the Information Circular of the Corporation dated April 21, 2025. The results of the vote by way of ballot were as follows:

Votes For% Votes ForVotes Against% of Votes Against
53,162,04699.996,9150.01

For complete voting results with respect to the Meeting, please see MAXIM's Report of Voting Results which will be available shortly under the Corporation's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

About MAXIM

Based in Calgary, Alberta, MAXIM is one of Canada's largest truly independent power producers. MAXIM is now focused entirely on power projects in Alberta. Its core asset - the 300 MW H.R. Milner Plant, M2, in Grande Cache, AB - is a state-of-the-art combined cycle gas-fired power plant that commissioned in Q4, 2023. MAXIM continues to explore additional development options in Alberta including its currently permitted gas-fired generation project and the permitting of its wind power generation project. MAXIM trades on the TSX under the symbol "MXG". For more information about MAXIM, visit our website at www.maximpowercorp.com. For further information please contact:

Bob Emmott, President and CEO, (403) 263-3021

Kyle Mitton, CFO and Vice President, Corporate Development, (403) 263-3021

Statements in this release which describe MAXIM's intentions, expectations or predictions, or which relate to matters that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties which may cause the actual results, performances or achievements of MAXIM to be materially different from any future results, performances or achievements expressed in or implied by such forward-looking statements. MAXIM may update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or changing market and business conditions and will update such forward-looking statements as required pursuant to applicable securities laws.


