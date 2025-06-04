Netlight Consulting AB (publ): Netlight expands to the UK - opening a new office in London

STOCKHOLM, June 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Netlight, a leading digital consulting company, announces the opening of a new office in London in the fall of 2025. This expansion marks a milestone in Netlight's current international growth and reflects the long-term commitment to shaping Europe's digital future. With the opening of the London office, Netlight strengthens its global presence, expanding to a total of 13 offices across nine countries.

London, one of Europe's largest innovation hubs and a global centre for technology, finance, and creative industries, offers an ecosystem aligned with Netlight's 25 years of experience in supporting fast-growing startups and collaborating with global tech leaders. As a partner in digitalisation, Netlight helps organisations to unlock their full potential by combining contemporary technology with a collaborative and inclusive approach to business transformation.

Last year Netlight expanded to North America with a new office in Toronto, Canada. These recent openings underline the company's continued journey into new and ambitious markets.

"Since 1999, we've focused on turning bold visions into measurable outcomes, working hand in hand with our clients. Expanding to London provides an opportunity to bring our expertise in digitalisation to one of the world's most dynamic markets. While this is not the first time we have explored opportunities in London, we now return with renewed focus, ready to contribute to the experience we've gained through decades of collaboration with startups, scale-ups, and established global companies. We are excited to re-establish ourselves and partner with the vibrant UK tech community to help navigate complexity, achieve ambitious goals, and create lasting impact ", said Anders Thall, CEO at Netlight.

London's multicultural environment offers an opportunity to grow in a setting that embraces diversity, equity, and inclusion. With over 60 nationalities represented across its team, Netlight's diversity aligns closely with its values and creates a strong foundation for meaningful collaboration.

"This expansion allows us to strengthen our connection to the UKwhile contributing to a unified and forward-looking Europe. For us, London is not just a location, it's a culture, a vision, and an opportunity to connect with some of the boldest and most forward-thinking industries and talents. Its diversity closely aligns with our own, creating a shared foundation for innovation. It's an exciting opportunity to co-create impactful solutions through close collaboration and real-world expertise," said Djavad Hedayati, Partner at Netlight.

The London office will deliver a wide range of consulting services, from strategy to implementation, with tailored solutions to help businesses navigate digitalisation. With a personalised approach and focus on genuine partnerships, the company redefines how businesses evolve. By combining AI and innovative organisational thinking, Netlight brings out the best in people and leads organisations into the future.

About Netlight

Netlight is an international digital consulting firm, helping leading companies to succeed in the digital landscape, from advice to implementation. Our service contains the collective intelligence of 2000 consultants offering a comprehensive range of digital services, from strategy to technology. We support industries that are facing new challenges and opportunities based on new technology, to make better business. Netlight has been awarded several times for profitable growth and management, as a top employer, and for our engagement in Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion. Located in Stockholm, Oslo, Helsinki, Copenhagen, Munich, Hamburg, Berlin, Frankfurt, Zurich, Cologne, Amsterdam, London and Toronto. Co-creating the future today, since 1999. www.netlight.com

