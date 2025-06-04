Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 04.06.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Neuer Top-Geologe an Bord - zündet jetzt die nächste Kursrakete?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3EWDL | ISIN: FI4000552526 | Ticker-Symbol: N2S
Tradegate
04.06.25 | 09:51
5,358 Euro
+3,00 % +0,156
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
OMX Helsinki 25
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
MANDATUM OYJ Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MANDATUM OYJ 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
5,4025,40410:27
5,4025,40410:27
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
04.06.2025 07:30 Uhr
47 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Mandatum Oyj: Inside information: Mandatum sets new financial targets to accelerate capital-light growth and profitability

Mandatum plc, Inside information, 4 June 2025 at 8.30 a.m. EEST

Mandatum announces today new financial targets as part of its strategy, reinforcing its commitment to growth within the capital-light business (Institutional and wealth management, Corporate and Retail business areas) and to shareholder value creation by 2028.

The updated financial targets for 2025-2028 are:

  • Return on equity (ROE): Above 20% (new)
  • Capital-light profit before taxes: Compound annual growth rate (CAGR) above 10% (new)
  • Solvency margin: Target range of 160-180% (previously 170-200%)

with cumulative shareholder payouts: Exceeding EUR 1 billion

"The new targets reflect our ambition to grow profitably and the transformation into a more capital-efficient, fee-generating company," says Petri Niemisvirta, CEO of Mandatum.

"We have already reached our previous financial targets set at the time of our listing in 2023, and these new targets better describe our focus in capital-light growth. We are committed to executing our strategy with discipline and transparency, and to creating long-term value for our shareholders. Our aim is to be a good and stable dividend payer - both now and in the future."

To provide further insight into the company's strategic direction and financial outlook, Mandatum will host a Capital Markets Day later today. A live webcast open to all can be followed starting at 12:30 p.m. EEST at https://mandatum.events.inderes.com/2025-cmd/register. The recording of the webcast and the presentation materials will be available on Mandatum's website at mandatum.fi/en/cmd shortly after the event.

Additional information:

Lotta Borgström

VP, Investor Relations

Tel. +358 50 022 1027

lotta.borgstrom[a]mandatum.fi

Niina Riihelä

SVP, Communications, Brand and Sustainability

Tel. +358 40 728 1548

niina.riihela[a]mandatum.fi

Mandatum in brief

Mandatum is a major financial services provider that combines expertise in wealth management and life insurance. Mandatum offers clients a wide array of services covering asset and wealth management, savings and investment, compensation and rewards as well as pension plans and personal risk insurance. Mandatum offers services to corporate, retail, institutional and wealth management clients. At the centre of Mandatum's success are highly skilled personnel, a strong brand as well as a proven investment track record.

mandatum.fi/en/group

Distribution:

Nasdaq Helsinki

Financial Supervisory Authority

Key media

www.mandatum.fi


© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Die USA haben fertig! 5 Aktien für den China-Boom
Die Finanzwelt ist im Umbruch! Nach Jahren der Dominanz erschüttert Donald Trumps erratische Wirtschaftspolitik das Fundament des amerikanischen Kapitalismus. Handelskriege, Rekordzölle und politische Isolation haben eine Kapitalflucht historischen Ausmaßes ausgelöst.

Milliarden strömen aus den USA – und suchen neue, lukrative Ziele. Und genau hier kommt China ins Spiel. Trotz aller Spannungen wächst die chinesische Wirtschaft dynamisch weiter, Innovation und Digitalisierung treiben die Märkte an.

Im kostenlosen Spezialreport stellen wir Ihnen 5 Aktien aus China vor, die vom US-Niedergang profitieren und das Potenzial haben, den Markt regelrecht zu überflügeln. Wer jetzt klug investiert, sichert sich den Zugang zu den neuen Wachstums-Champions von morgen.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche 5 Aktien die Konkurrenz aus den USA outperformen dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.