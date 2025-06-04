Mandatum Oyj: Inside information: Mandatum sets new financial targets to accelerate capital-light growth and profitability

Mandatum plc, Inside information, 4 June 2025 at 8.30 a.m. EEST

Mandatum announces today new financial targets as part of its strategy, reinforcing its commitment to growth within the capital-light business (Institutional and wealth management, Corporate and Retail business areas) and to shareholder value creation by 2028.

The updated financial targets for 2025-2028 are:

Return on equity (ROE): Above 20% (new)

(ROE): Above 20% (new) Capital-light profit before taxes : Compound annual growth rate (CAGR) above 10% (new)

: Compound annual growth rate (CAGR) above 10% (new) Solvency margin: Target range of 160-180% (previously 170-200%)

with cumulative shareholder payouts: Exceeding EUR 1 billion

"The new targets reflect our ambition to grow profitably and the transformation into a more capital-efficient, fee-generating company," says Petri Niemisvirta, CEO of Mandatum.

"We have already reached our previous financial targets set at the time of our listing in 2023, and these new targets better describe our focus in capital-light growth. We are committed to executing our strategy with discipline and transparency, and to creating long-term value for our shareholders. Our aim is to be a good and stable dividend payer - both now and in the future."

To provide further insight into the company's strategic direction and financial outlook, Mandatum will host a Capital Markets Day later today. A live webcast open to all can be followed starting at 12:30 p.m. EEST at https://mandatum.events.inderes.com/2025-cmd/register . The recording of the webcast and the presentation materials will be available on Mandatum's website at mandatum.fi/en/cmd shortly after the event.

