Generix, a global business software company offering an expansive portfolio of SaaS solutions for supply chain, finance, commerce, and B2B integration, today announced it has been recognized by Gartner® as a 'Notable Vendor' in the Europe Context Magic Quadrant for Transportation Management Systems report.

According to Gartner, "Europe is a growing market for TMS vendors offering deep localized solutions with a focus on transportation execution, extensive carrier networks, operational planning and sustainability capabilities."

"We are thrilled to be recognized in the Gartner® Europe Context: Magic Quadrant for Transportation Management Systems for our TMS solutions. Our TMS solutions are trusted globally and daily by major manufacturers, retailers, and third-party logistics providers (3 and 4 PLs) to optimally manage all their transportation operations. With the emergence of AI and new regulations, we see a massive opportunity to continue helping companies drive more profitable and sustainable supply chains," said Si-Mohamed Saïd, Chief Marketing Product Officer, Generix.

Generix TMS solutions help shippers plan and execute their transport of goods by integrating transportation processes and managing the entire lifecycle of an order into a single cohesive system. Generix TMS solutions centralize data and automate workflows to optimize costs and improve efficiency when navigating the daily challenges of European shipping intricacies and regulations. With carbon balance reports, Generix TMS also enables shippers to reduce their carbon footprint and meet sustainability goals by optimizing routes and reducing fuel consumption.

About Generix

Generix is a global SaaS company helping connect businesses together to turn each digital connection into digital value. It offers a leading portfolio of cloud solutions and services powered by AI to drive with confidence the most mission-critical digital business processes in supply chain, finance and commerce. It also provides end-to-end B2B integration and collaboration solutions so companies can fully operate across digital business networks. Nearly 900 Generix talents are dedicated to best serve over 5,000 customers across more than 60 countries. The company helps to process more than 17 billion messages, prepare more 600 million pallets, manage over 500 million invoices and more than 1 million transport operations per year. Generix believes in the immense growth potential of the networked economy in a sustainable world. More info: www.generixgroup.com

