XTransfer Signs Letter of Intention for European Headquarters in Amsterdam AMSTERDAM, NETHERLANDS - Media OutReach Newswire - 4 June 2025 - XTransfer, the world's leading and China's No.1 B2B cross-border trade payment platform, is pleased to mark its intention for strategic expansion in the Netherlands during Money20/20 Europe in Amsterdam. Representatives of XTransfer and the Netherlands Foreign Investment Agency signified the intention to invest in a joint ceremony at Money2020, celebrating XTransfer's long-term commitment to investing in the Netherlands and expanding its presence within Europe's most dynamic fintech ecosystem.



The signing ceremony took place at XTransfer's booth at Money20/20 Europe, with a Letter of Intention signed by Bill Deng, Founder and CEO of XTransfer, and Hans Kuijpers, Director of Investment Projects at Netherlands Foreign Investment Agency.



Bill Deng, Founder and CEO of XTransfer (Left), and Hans Kuijpers, Director of Investment Projects at NFIA (Right), at the signing ceremony.

Recognised as the fintech capital of Europe, the Netherlands offers a dynamic and innovation-driven environment that supports cutting-edge financial technologies. With a robust digital infrastructure, forward-thinking regulatory frameworks, and a collaborative international business climate, the Netherlands is the ideal location for XTransfer's European expansion.



Bill Deng, Founder and CEO of XTransfer, said, "We are grateful for the strong support from the NFIA. Their valuable insights and connections have played a vital role in making our expansion into the Dutch market smooth and strategic. Our intention to invest not only demonstrates our long-term commitment to the region but also reflects our deep appreciation for the Netherlands' position as a leader in fintech innovation. We look forward to growing alongside the local ecosystem and empowering SMEs across Europe with innovative cross-border payment solutions."



Hans Kuijpers, Director Investment Projects NFIA, said, "We warmly welcome XTransfer's decision to establish its European base in the Netherlands. Their international presence, innovative compliance technology, and strong focus on SME cross-border payments strengthen our dynamic fintech ecosystem. Backed by a Dutch EMI license, this expansion reinforces the Netherlands' position as a key player in international digital finance."



The intention to invest marks a significant milestone in XTransfer's European strategy, with a focus on strengthening its cross-border payment infrastructure across the region. Key priorities include supporting local SMEs with one-stop financial solutions for cross-border trade and fostering digital innovation through close collaboration with the Dutch banks, financial institutions and fintech ecosystem.



This milestone follows XTransfer's recent acquisition of an Electronic Money Institution (EMI) license from the Dutch Central Bank, an important achievement that enables the company to provide a comprehensive payment solution for local trading SMEs.

