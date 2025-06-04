TOKYO, June 4, 2025 - (JCN Newswire) - Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Thermal Systems, Ltd. (MHI Thermal Systems), a part of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHI) Group, has received two awards at A' Design Award 2025, an international design competition in Italy, for its in-house developed KXZ3 Series of building-use, multi-split air-conditioners,(Note1) and the RC-ES1 remote control unit for air-conditioners(Note2) for overseas markets.The A' Design Award is an international design competition established in Italy in 2008. The award aims to elevate the quality of design around the world, and promote the appreciation and understanding of good design. Categories include products, architecture, and fashion. At this year's awards, the KXZ3 Series received the prestigious Platinum Award, the highest award given to the top 1% of entries, and the RC-ES1 won the Gold Award, the next highest category, presented to the top 3% of submissions.The KXZ3 Series helps mitigate environmental impacts by using R32 refrigerant, giving it a Global Warming Potential (GWP)(Note3) of about one-third that of earlier models with R410A refrigerant. A new type of compressor and renewed air flow path design have improved the Seasonal Energy Efficiency Ratio (SEER) by approximately 18%,(Note4) realizing greater energy savings. The KXZ3 Series features a new exterior design with blue ornamentation by the Japanese design firm ID+. It also incorporates a single-fan structure and a compact heat exchanger, resulting in a 28% smaller footprint. Newly added features include "Variable Temperature & Capacity Control +" for a balance of energy savings and indoor comfort, as well as a "hot gas bypass defrost" operating mode that lessens the fall in indoor temperature common with conventional defrosting operation.(Note5) The series is also compatible with dedicated devices that comply with safety regulations, such as a shutoff valve that can be connected to multiple indoor units, helping to reduce installation costs.The RC-ES1 is a remote control for air-conditioners used in stores, offices, and hotels, with a refined design by the Italian design firm Tensa Industrial Design. The black tone color of the casing, and compact and flat shape (86 mm x 86 mm x 17 mm), blends seamlessly into a variety of interiors. Functions in display and capacitive touch key are expressed with pictograms for intuitive operation. The RC-ES1 is compatible with Bluetooth,(Note6) allowing for operation and settings control with a smartphone through a dedicated app. The app has three modes (User, Administrator, and Service), allowing users to confirm operation, settings, and maintenance information according to the application. Further, settings data can be automatically transmitted to up to 20 remote control units within the Bluetooth wireless connection range, contributing to enhanced work efficiency.Through these awards, MHI Thermal Systems will continue to develop technologies that are tailored to each customer, with the aim of providing heating and cooling solutions that meet diverse needs.(1) For more information about the KXZ3 Series of air-conditioners, see the following press release.https://www.mhi.com/news/24040901.html(2) For more information on the RC-ES1 remote control unit, see the following press release.https://www.mhi.com/news/240703.html(3) Global Warming Potential (GWP) is a coefficient expressing the greenhouse effect of a gas relative to carbon dioxide (CO2), which has a fixed GWP of 1.0. The lower the value, the lower the greenhouse effect and the better for the environment.(4) Compared with an outdoor unit with 10 horsepower.(5) Conventional defrosting removes frost formed on the outdoor unit during heating operation. Because the airflow of the indoor unit stops during this operation, the indoor temperature may fall temporarily depending on the building conditions.(6) The Bluetooth word mark and logos are registered trademarks owned by Bluetooth SIG, Inc., and any use of such marks by MHI Thermal Systems is under license. Other trademarks and trade names are those of their respective owners.Tags: air conditionerAbout MHI GroupMitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHI) Group is one of the world's leading industrial groups, spanning energy, smart infrastructure, industrial machinery, aerospace and defense. MHI Group combines cutting-edge technology with deep experience to deliver innovative, integrated solutions that help to realize a carbon neutral world, improve the quality of life and ensure a safer world. For more information, please visit www.mhi.com or follow our insights and stories on spectra.mhi.com.Source: Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd.Copyright 2025 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.