Element Resources plans to build North America's largest hydrogen plant in California, using solar and battery storage to enable round-the-clock production. From pv magazine USA Element Resources is investing $1. 85 billion in what is planned to be North America's largest hydrogen production facility. Construction on the Lancaster Clean Energy Center (LCEC), north of Los Angeles, is scheduled to begin later this year. Steve Meheen, CEO of Element Resources, told pv magazine USA that the LCEC will be a fully integrated green hydrogen power plant that is not reliant on off-site grid electricity ...

