Mittwoch, 04.06.2025
Neuer Top-Geologe an Bord - zündet jetzt die nächste Kursrakete?
WKN: A3CRFP | ISIN: SE0016101844 | Ticker-Symbol: 1I9A
Tradegate
02.06.25 | 15:37
2,333 Euro
+0,09 % +0,002
Branche
Telekom
Aktienmarkt
OMX Stockholm 30
1-Jahres-Chart
SINCH AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SINCH AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
2,3522,36909:50
2,3522,36909:50
PR Newswire
04.06.2025 09:36 Uhr
78 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Sinch AB: Sinch Unveils Mailgun Inspect

A Scalable, API-First Email QA & Accessibility Solution to Power Martech and Enterprise Compliance Ahead of the EAA

STOCKHOLM, June 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Sinch (Sinch AB (publ)) (XSTO: SINCH), which is pioneering the way the world communicates through its Customer Communications Cloud, today announced the launch of Mailgun Inspect, a powerful new API-first solution that empowers Martech and Enterprise platforms to embed robust email testing and quality assurance tools directly into their products as a white-label offering.

For global Martech platforms, Mailgun Inspect offers a powerful, white-label-ready solution that can be deeply embedded into their own products, enabling them to deliver robust email testing capabilities under their own brand, at global scale. For enterprise teams, it provides an intuitive, high-performance toolset to catch rendering issues, ensure accessibility, and optimize inbox experiences, all backed by Mailgun's reliability, performance, and developer-first design.

"We built Mailgun Inspect for the platforms powering modern marketing," said Daniel Morris, Senior Vice President of Product at Sinch. "By embedding proven email QA tools through flexible APIs, Martech and Enterprise providers can offer their customers built-in, branded tools that speed up review cycles, improve deliverability, and ensure accessibility, without reinventing the wheel."

Built for integration, scale, and performance, Mailgun Inspect brings the trusted capabilities of Sinch Email on Acid into Mailgun's infrastructure, delivering enterprise-grade reliability with developer-first experience. Mailgun Inspect offers advanced features including:

  • Over 100+ client rendering previews, including dark mode and mobile clients
  • Accessibility testing aligned with WCAG 2.2 and EAA standards
  • Content validation (image and link checks) helping detect issues before impacting customer experience
  • White-label APIs and sub user management
  • Usage-based pricing-eliminating restrictive user-seat models

The launch comes ahead of the European Accessibility Act (EAA), which takes effect in June of 2025, setting new standards for inclusive digital communication. Mailgun Inspect helps organizations meet these requirements by offering integrated accessibility testing and actionable guidance to create compliance-ready workflows.

"Email quality today is about more than design, its about trust, accessibility, and performance," Morris added. With Mailgun Inspect, we're making it easier for platforms and teams to deliver exceptional experiences while staying ahead of changing regulatory demands."

With Mailgun Inspect, Sinch continues to lead the charge in email innovation by expanding its portfolio of developer-friendly, enterprise-ready tools, empowering brands and platforms to deliver high-performing, compliant, and accessible email experiences that strengthen customer connections.

Learn more at www.sinch.com

For more information please contact:

Janet Lennon, Director of Global PR & Communications
janet.lennon@sinch.com |1.206.914.6175

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/sinch-ab/r/sinch-unveils-mailgun-inspect,c4158772

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/sinch-unveils-mailgun-inspect-302472986.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
