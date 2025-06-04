DJ Amundi MSCI Millennials UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi MSCI Millennials UCITS ETF Acc (MILL LN) Amundi MSCI Millennials UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 04-Jun-2025 / 09:09 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi MSCI Millennials UCITS ETF Acc DEALING DATE: 03-Jun-2025 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 17.9102 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 8432985 CODE: MILL LN ISIN: LU2023678449 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU2023678449 Category Code: NAV TIDM: MILL LN LEI Code: 213800YM4X4Y6L955761 Sequence No.: 391740 EQS News ID: 2150500 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

