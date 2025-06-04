Anzeige
Bioz, Inc.: Jet Biofil and LabCart Leverage Bioz Badges to Highlight the Importance of Publication Content in Driving Product Visibility and Website Engagement

PALO ALTO, CALIFORNIA / ACCESS Newswire / June 4, 2025 / Bioz, Inc., an innovator at the intersection of artificial intelligence and research-driven product discovery, is proud to announce its latest collaboration with Jet Biofil, a high-tech enterprise that offers total solutions for biological laboratories. By integrating Bioz Badges across the LabCart e-commerce platform, Jet Biofil is making it easier than ever for researchers to explore peer-reviewed product usage and accelerate their purchasing decisions.

Bioz Prime Badge

Bioz Prime Badge
Bioz Prime Badge on the Jet Biofil and LabCart Website

LabCart, supported by Jet Biofil, is leveraging the most popular solution, Bioz Prime Badges, to bring real publication insights directly to product webpages, bridging the gap between product marketing and scientific validation. This integration enables scientists to view real-world applications of products in the LabCart platform at a glance, offering trusted evidence to guide lab procurement.

"In today's competitive scientific market, visibility and credibility go hand in hand," said Jack Wong, Head of Global Business Development at Jet Biofil and Executive Managing Director at LabCart. "Integrating Bioz Badges gives our products greater exposure while empowering researchers to make informed decisions based on real publication content. It's a valuable tool that supports both our brand and our customers."

Bioz Badges transform static product listings into dynamic, data-driven experiences, enhancing LabCart's user journey and driving deeper engagement with the Jet Biofil catalog and other products in the LabCart platform. The collaboration reflects a shared goal: helping researchers quickly discover and trust the right tools for their work.

"Jet Biofil and LabCart understand the importance of connecting products with published scientific use cases," said Dr. Karin Lachmi, co-founder and Chief Revenue Officer of Bioz. "We're excited to see how Bioz Badges are supporting their efforts to increase visibility, build trust, and ultimately accelerate research."

This partnership underscores the growing value of publication-based marketing in scientific e-commerce and showcases how AI-powered tools like Bioz Badges can turn content into conversions.

About Bioz

Bioz is the world's most advanced AI search engine for scientific research, offering evidence-based product ratings and recommendations to guide scientists toward the most validated products for their discoveries. Bioz's solutions for suppliers include Bioz Badges and Bioz Content Hubs, web-based widgets that enhance user engagement and increase sales conversion.

About Jet Biofil

Jet Biofil is a trusted manufacturer of laboratory plasticware and consumables, offering high-quality products for use in life sciences, clinical diagnostics, and pharmaceutical research. Jet Biofil's products are widely used by scientists and institutions worldwide.

About LabCart

LabCart is a fast-growing e-commerce platform for scientific products, offering streamlined access to high-performance tools from top life science brands. LabCart supports researchers by curating credible, publication-backed product listings for more efficient lab procurement.

Helpful Links

  • Bioz

  • Bioz Badges

  • Bioz Stars

  • LabCart

  • Jet Biofil

For more information on Bioz solutions for suppliers, please reach out to info@bioz.com.

Contact Information

Daniel Levitt
CEO
pr@bioz.com

.

SOURCE: Bioz, Inc.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/jet-biofil-and-labcart-leverage-bioz-badges-to-highlight-the-importan-1030721

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
