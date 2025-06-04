UsableNet Expands EAA Compliance Support as 25th Anniversary Marks Milestone Year

New resources and expert insights prepare global brands for the EU's accessibility enforcement deadline

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK / ACCESS Newswire / June 4, 2025 / As the June 28, 2025 enforcement deadline for the European Accessibility Act (EAA) approaches, UsableNet, a global leader in digital accessibility, is marking its 25th anniversary by launching expanded technology and educational content to help companies meet compliance and create inclusive digital experiences.

The EAA requires websites, mobile apps, and digital products that serve EU consumers to conform to accessibility standards. Noncompliance can result in fines, reputational damage, and removal from the European market.

To support digital teams navigating these requirements, UsableNet has launched two key resources:

EAA Compliance Resource Hub - Curated guides, webinars, and checklists aligned to EN 301 549 and WCAG conformance.

25th Anniversary Webinar Series - Three milestone events featuring accessibility leaders and enterprise case studies on progress, compliance, and the future of inclusive design.

"We've been focused on digital accessibility long before regulations caught up," said Michele Lucchini, Vice President of Product Management at UsableNet. "As we celebrate 25 years, we're proud to support companies not just with technology, but with the expert guidance and long-term processes that make accessibility sustainable."

Manual Testing and Process Matter for Compliance

In a recent UsableNet webinar, accessibility leaders emphasized that automated testing typically detects only 10-30% of WCAG issues. The majority require manual audits, expert review, and real-user testing.

"Automation plays an important role, but it has real limits," said Giacomo Petri, Director of Accessibility Auditors at UsableNet. "Over 70% of WCAG success criteria require human judgment. That's why enterprise teams need a strategy that prioritizes experts being in control while being assisted by automation and AI."

Lucchini added: "The European Accessibility Act places equal weight on having accessible digital products and proving that sustainable processes are in place to maintain accessibility. It's not enough to pass a test once-it must become part of how teams work."

EAA Compliance Applies Broadly

The EAA affects organizations in e-commerce, banking, telecom, travel, streaming, and more-even if those companies are based outside the EU. Both local domains and global (.com) sites that serve EU consumers fall within the scope.

While WCAG 2.1 Level AA is the current baseline, the EN 301 549 standard updates are expected to reflect WCAG 2.2, raising technical expectations for development teams.

To support industry readiness, UsableNet recently presented a live workshop at Accessibility Days, Italy's largest digital inclusion event. The session provided practical guidance on sustainable testing, remediation, and managing accessibility at scale.

About UsableNet

UsableNet is a global digital accessibility leader with 25 years of experience helping organizations create inclusive websites, apps, and digital products. Through expert auditing, usability testing, and managed remediation services, UsableNet helps clients meet WCAG guidelines and comply with international accessibility laws, including the ADA and EAA.

