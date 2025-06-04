Anzeige
04.06.2025 10:06 Uhr
Legends ASM and Boldyn Networks bring the ultimate entertainment experience to fans

Fans headed to Legends ASM venues in the UK can now enjoy fast and seamless connectivity at the first direct bank arena in Leeds

Boldyn has laid the groundwork for all UK mobile operators to provide uninterrupted, high-speed 5G coverage at the venue. O2 customers are set to be first to benefit

LONDON, June 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- What happens when passionate fans can access state-of-the-art mobile connectivity at a large venue?

Boldyn Networks: unlocking the power of an interconnected future

The answer is revolutionising! Fans get a leading entertaining experience, from quickly accessing the arena and ordering food and drinks from their phones, to uploading HD videos four times faster, easily finding friends at the event, and getting home smoothly and safely.

Thanks to the partnership between Legends ASM and Boldyn Networks the first direct bank arena in Leeds is being equipped with advanced 5G infrastructure that all mobile network operators can access and enable their subscribers to enjoy the benefits. An opportunity that hasn't been missed by O2 - the first network to sign up their customers to the power of "wow" at the music arena.

Martin McInulty, General Manager at first direct bank arena said: "Boldyn's state-of-the-art network is transforming the way visitors experience events at our arenas. In the UK, fans in Leeds are the first to benefit by having the ability to capture 'wow' moments in ultra-HD and sharing them with friends and family in real-time. We look forward to more operators coming on board and unlocking these amazing experiences for their customers when visiting our venues. The new seamless, robust 5G connectivity also enables best-in-class venue management. We're excited with how connectivity can optimise everyone's journey at our venues and will continue leveraging Boldyn's infrastructure to unlock the power of the 'future wow'."

Paul Osborne, Chief Commercial Officer, UK and Ireland at Boldyn Networks, said: "We are incredibly proud to provide high-speed 5G mobile connectivity to Legends ASM's passionate fans. We want to enhance the experience for everyone, from visitors to staff, by providing a platform for a range of new digital services. Our deployments also demonstrate the power of shared infrastructure, capable of delivering 5G services to customers of all mobile network providers. We are delighted to support O2 as they lead the way in transforming customer experiences through the power of 5G."

Dr Robert Joyce, Director of Mobile Access Engineering, at O2 said: "Given our long-history of giving our customers access to the best live entertainment, it's only natural that they will be the first to benefit from our next-generation 5G network at venues across the country. We are committed to improving the connected experience for our customers no matter where they are, including in busy locations such as stations, stadiums and arenas. From finding friends to sharing special moments on social media, everybody knows that connectivity is vital when you're at a gig so we're ensuring more concertgoers than ever can experience seamless connectivity on O2."

Full press release here.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2141806/Boldyn_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/legends-asm-and-boldyn-networks-bring-the-ultimate-entertainment-experience-to-fans-302472306.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
