Mittwoch, 04.06.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Neuer Top-Geologe an Bord - zündet jetzt die nächste Kursrakete?
PR Newswire
04.06.2025 10:06 Uhr
Racing Unleashed AG: Racing Unleashed and McLaren Racing Unveil the McLaren Racing Motion Simulator

CHAM, Switzerland, June 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Racing Unleashed, a pioneer in high-end racing simulation, and McLaren Racing, an iconic name in global motorsport, proudly unveil the McLaren Racing Motion Simulator. Developed in close collaboration, this state-of-the-art simulator represents a breakthrough in racing simulation technology, combining precision engineering, immersive realism, and cutting-edge innovation. Now available for purchase, it delivers an unparalleled racing experience for sim racers and McLaren Racing enthusiasts.

McLaren Formula 1 Team Driver Lando Norris with the McLaren Racing Motion Simulator by Racing Unleashed and the McLaren F1 Team race car at the McLaren Technology Center (MTC) in Woking, UK.

A Milestone in Motorsport Simulation

Produced at Racing Unleashed's manufacturing facility in Maranello, Italy, the McLaren Racing Motion Simulator boasts a carbon fiber chassis, McLaren Racing-inspired liveries, and a meticulously designed cockpit for a truly immersive racing experience. Designed to replicate the intensity and precision of professional motorsport, it is intended for both training and entertainment purposes. The simulator will also be a permanent feature in the McLaren Shadow Studio at the McLaren Technology Centre (MTC).

"This partnership brings together the best of both worlds-McLaren Racing's motorsport excellence and our cutting-edge simulation technology-to create a truly game-changing product for sim racers and motorsport enthusiasts alike," said Florian Hürlimann, CTO of Racing Unleashed. "The simulator's placement at the McLaren Technology Centre is a great honor and reflects McLaren Racing's commitment to innovation and its belief in the potential of this project."

Matt Dennington, Co-Chief Commercial Officer, McLaren Racing, added: "We're thrilled to be working with Racing Unleashed to be able to bring a new experience to racing fans. It's an exciting proposition to be replicating our race cars for the sim space and give users an extremely accurate representation of what it is like to drive the real thing."

Unmatched Performance and Innovation

The McLaren Racing Motion Simulator is the result of extensive collaboration between Racing Unleashed and McLaren Racing's engineers. Key features include:

  • Carbon Fiber Chassis
  • Exclusive McLaren Liveries
  • MCL38 Steering Wheel Replica
  • Three Degrees of Freedom Motion System (3DOF)
  • Active Seatbelts
  • Custom-Fit Cockpit
  • Adaptive Driving Assistance

Driving the Future of Racing Simulation

With McLaren Racing's "Forever Forward" philosophy and Racing Unleashed's commitment to "The Most Engaging Motorsport", this partnership is setting new standards for performance-driven, cutting-edge racing experiences. Now, fans, drivers, and private customers alike can experience the thrill of motorsport like never before. For full details and order inquiries, visit: mclarenracing.racing-unleashed.com.

For more information, pictures and the complete press release, please visit: https://www.racing-unleashed.com/details/unveiling-the-mclarenracing-motion-simulator.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2702467/RU_McLaren_Norris.jpg
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2702468/RU_McLaren_Sim_Hero.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2702466/Racing_Unleashed_Logo.jpg

Closeup of the McLaren Racing Motion Simulator by Racing Unleashed at the McLaren Technology Center (MTC) in Woking, UK.

Racing Unleashed Logo

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/racing-unleashed-and-mclaren-racing-unveil-the-mclaren-racing-motion-simulator-302472332.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
