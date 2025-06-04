Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 04.06.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Neuer Top-Geologe an Bord - zündet jetzt die nächste Kursrakete?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A40NY5 | ISIN: CNE100006M58 | Ticker-Symbol: 1520
Frankfurt
04.06.25 | 09:59
8,450 Euro
-1,74 % -0,150
Branche
Konsumgüter
Aktienmarkt
FTSE China 50
1-Jahres-Chart
MIDEA GROUP CO LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MIDEA GROUP CO LTD 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
8,4008,55010:50
8,4008,55010:31
PR Newswire
04.06.2025 10:06 Uhr
138 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Midea Group: Midea becomes Global Supporter of the AFC's National Team Competitions

FOSHAN, China, June 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Midea - one of the world's leading smart home appliance brands - is delighted to announce it has become a global supporter of the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) National Team Competitions.

Midea becomes Global Supporter of the AFC's National Team Competitions

This multi-year agreements kickstarts with the AFC Asian Qualifiers - Road to 26 and continues with AFC Women's Asian Cup Australia 2026 that promises to inspire a whole new generation of footballers. Meanwhile the AFC U23 Asian Cup 2026 in Saudi Arabia is set to be highly competitive as teams look to win the title as well as qualification for the 2028 Summer Olympics.

In 2027, Midea will also be present as a global supporter at the AFC Asian Cup Saudi Arabia 2027. It will be the first time the competition has been held in Saudi Arabia in what promises to be a historic event.

"The next four years are set to be an important part of AFC's footballing history and Midea is excited to become part of all the memories. Combined with our club competition partnership, we look forward to growing together with AFC as Midea's home appliance businesses goes from strength to strength across the region," said Lewis Fu, President of Midea International Business.

Midea and AFC are also pleased to announce that their partnerships will extend to AFC Youth Competitions, including the AFC U20 Asian Cup, AFC U17 Asian Cup, AFC U20 Women's Asian Cup and AFC U17 Women's Asian Cup.

About the AFC

The Asian Football Confederation (AFC) is the governing body of Asian football and one of the six Confederations making up FIFA. Established in 1954, the AFC is headquartered in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, and comprises 47 Member Associations.

The AFC organises the AFC Asian Cup and the AFC Women's Asian Cup while the AFC Champions League Elite and AFC Women's Champions League are the premier competitions for Asian clubs.

About Midea

Midea is the world's leading smart home appliances brand and covers a wide range of product categories including air conditioners, refrigerators, washing machines, dishwashers, ovens, air fryers, and robot vacuum cleaners. Midea Group, established in 1968, is a leading global technology company with over 190,000 employees worldwide, an annual revenue of USD57.5 billion in 2024, and ranked #277 on the 2024 Fortune Global 500 list. Find out more about Midea home appliances at midea.com/global and Midea Group at midea.com.cn/en

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2702946/8b693a11c6a3a7b7b13f43a584042c9.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/midea-becomes-global-supporter-of-the-afcs-national-team-competitions-302472998.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
Die USA haben fertig! 5 Aktien für den China-Boom
Die Finanzwelt ist im Umbruch! Nach Jahren der Dominanz erschüttert Donald Trumps erratische Wirtschaftspolitik das Fundament des amerikanischen Kapitalismus. Handelskriege, Rekordzölle und politische Isolation haben eine Kapitalflucht historischen Ausmaßes ausgelöst.

Milliarden strömen aus den USA – und suchen neue, lukrative Ziele. Und genau hier kommt China ins Spiel. Trotz aller Spannungen wächst die chinesische Wirtschaft dynamisch weiter, Innovation und Digitalisierung treiben die Märkte an.

Im kostenlosen Spezialreport stellen wir Ihnen 5 Aktien aus China vor, die vom US-Niedergang profitieren und das Potenzial haben, den Markt regelrecht zu überflügeln. Wer jetzt klug investiert, sichert sich den Zugang zu den neuen Wachstums-Champions von morgen.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche 5 Aktien die Konkurrenz aus den USA outperformen dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.