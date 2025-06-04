Midea Group: Midea becomes Global Supporter of the AFC's National Team Competitions

FOSHAN, China, June 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Midea - one of the world's leading smart home appliance brands - is delighted to announce it has become a global supporter of the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) National Team Competitions.

This multi-year agreements kickstarts with the AFC Asian Qualifiers - Road to 26 and continues with AFC Women's Asian Cup Australia 2026 that promises to inspire a whole new generation of footballers. Meanwhile the AFC U23 Asian Cup 2026 in Saudi Arabia is set to be highly competitive as teams look to win the title as well as qualification for the 2028 Summer Olympics.

In 2027, Midea will also be present as a global supporter at the AFC Asian Cup Saudi Arabia 2027. It will be the first time the competition has been held in Saudi Arabia in what promises to be a historic event.

"The next four years are set to be an important part of AFC's footballing history and Midea is excited to become part of all the memories. Combined with our club competition partnership, we look forward to growing together with AFC as Midea's home appliance businesses goes from strength to strength across the region," said Lewis Fu, President of Midea International Business.

Midea and AFC are also pleased to announce that their partnerships will extend to AFC Youth Competitions, including the AFC U20 Asian Cup, AFC U17 Asian Cup, AFC U20 Women's Asian Cup and AFC U17 Women's Asian Cup.

About the AFC

The Asian Football Confederation (AFC) is the governing body of Asian football and one of the six Confederations making up FIFA. Established in 1954, the AFC is headquartered in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, and comprises 47 Member Associations.

The AFC organises the AFC Asian Cup and the AFC Women's Asian Cup while the AFC Champions League Elite and AFC Women's Champions League are the premier competitions for Asian clubs.

About Midea

Midea is the world's leading smart home appliances brand and covers a wide range of product categories including air conditioners, refrigerators, washing machines, dishwashers, ovens, air fryers, and robot vacuum cleaners. Midea Group, established in 1968, is a leading global technology company with over 190,000 employees worldwide, an annual revenue of USD57.5 billion in 2024, and ranked #277 on the 2024 Fortune Global 500 list. Find out more about Midea home appliances at midea.com/global and Midea Group at midea.com.cn/en

