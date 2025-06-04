The international platform that already handles 137,000 artists and over 3.5 million works of art, is using brand new AI tools to assist artists (in creating and selling their works), and art lovers (in finding and purchasing works).

Only six months after Artmajeur was acquired by Maurice Lévy, founder of YourArt, and with the total merging of all operations, the new ArtMajeur by YourArt platform is now equipped to become the favoured destination for artists, galleries, collectors, and all art lovers. Operating in 78 countries including France, the USA, England and Japan, its enormous scope makes it a vital player in the global online art market.

ArtMajeur by YourArt brings together the best of two entities. The power and impact of Artmajeur means that it attracts almost 800,000 single visits every month, and is able to offer a solid marketplace, built up over the years, where artists and buyers can meet. Now, the technological leadership of YourArt and the major advances it has made in artificial intelligence can be put to use by all artists and users of the platform. The same goes for its know-how in matters of content (curation by art experts, publications, videos, social media…) and its ability to provide its artists with visibility beyond the digital platform, by means of visits to galleries, exhibitions and meetings.

With artificial intelligence at its core, ArtMajeur by YourArt one of the foremost online art platforms in the world provides a unique service for artists and art lovers. Its AI assistant -Iris was developed by its R&D staff and has specific dedicated features:

For artists, YourCreation is one of the first applications to draw on the new APIs for image generation. It enables artists to generate images from prompts and reference images they themselves have chosen. The results are aimed at stimulating the creative process and may be used by the artists in any way they wish. Also, YourAssistant enables them to use AI to enrich the creative process: by importing the image of a work of art, they can obtain immediate responses (opinions, references, advice…).

For art lovers, YourGift (finding a suitable work of art), YourPortrait (finding out about one's artistic tastes) and YourMatch (presenting a coup de cœur) provide easy access to the whole database. They make it possible for art lovers to choose the works that best correspond to their own tastes from among the thousands of works of art on the platform.

Furthermore, there is a new section on the platform called "AI Art." This details the AI features and also presents how ArtMajeur by YourArt sees the place of AI in art. It lays out its ethical convictions and looks at the current debate on this important and sensitive issue.

Over the next few months, ArtMajeur by YourArt will be adding to the AI features, thereby developing the platform even further, providing more opportunities for art lovers to discover works of art, and increasing sales for artists.

ArtMajeur by YourArt: the key figures

A major platform

3.5 million works of art, 137,000 artists, 750 galleries.

Recent sales: the top 3

47,800€ for Floris mit Frosch und EI by Jean Lawa.

13,965€ for two works by Viktor Sheleg.

12,680€ for Lovely Seal by Irena Aizen.

AI data

90.4% of reactions to all the tests carried out have been positive.

71.9% of users find the analyses, descriptions and suggestions relevant.

Users come from 40 different countries.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250603466296/en/

Contacts:

press@artmajeur.com