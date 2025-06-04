DJ Amundi MSCI Emerging Markets SRI Climate Paris Aligned UCITS ETF DR (C): Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi MSCI Emerging Markets SRI Climate Paris Aligned UCITS ETF DR (C) (MSRG LN) Amundi MSCI Emerging Markets SRI Climate Paris Aligned UCITS ETF DR (C): Net Asset Value(s) 04-Jun-2025 / 09:50 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi MSCI Emerging Markets SRI Climate Paris Aligned UCITS ETF DR (C) DEALING DATE: 03-Jun-2025 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 59.5398 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 25334632 CODE: MSRG LN ISIN: LU1861138961 =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ ISIN: LU1861138961 Category Code: NAV TIDM: MSRG LN LEI Code: 549300GISPIIUMKTYR80 Sequence No.: 391762 EQS News ID: 2150564 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

June 04, 2025 03:50 ET (07:50 GMT)